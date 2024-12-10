All Riddle of the Ancients artifact locations in Indiana Jones and The Great Circle

Although there’s a large mystery for Indiana to unravel in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, he’s still an archeologist. He’s on the hunt for ancient artifacts and items, and there are several to discover at the Vatican in Riddle of the Ancients.

The Riddle of the Ancients is a side activity you can complete as you slowly work your way through the larger story. You can find these hidden collectibles scattered throughout the Vatican, and tracking them down will take a lot of work. They’re challenging to find locations for, and you’ll need to go out of your way to find them. Here’s what you need to know to complete the Riddle of the Ancients, and how to find all artifact locations in Indiana Jones and The Great Circle.

All Vatican artifact locations in Indiana Jones

These artifacts are hidden at ancient sites you visit throughout the Vatican. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 10 artifacts you can find scattered throughout the Vatican. As you might imagine, many of them have to do with the main quest in Indiana Jones. If you want to track down these artifacts, we’d recommend working through these tasks, but don’t neglect the various mysteries and fieldwork you have available, such as A Savage Discovery, The Mad Priest, or A Nun in Trouble. Although these are small tasks, they’re critical to the larger story.

You can purchase the Vatican Artifacts Exploration book from the Vatican Post Office. This does cost money, and that means stealing some coin from the many Fascist camps that have been set up throughout the Vatican. They’re not using the money wisely, and it’s far better in your hands. After you pick up the Exploration Book, all locations will appear on your map, but you still need to track them down.

Here’s where you can find all the artifacts at the Vatican in Indiana Jones.

Artifact location Description Location Image Below the Library Necropolis You can find this ancient relic shortly before you arrive at the main Necropolis chamber. Look for a hole in the wall leading to this secret entrance where you can find a pile of torches. Light the torch and toss it through the hole. Head to the nearby room; shimmy through the side of a wall to reach this area, make your way to the other side, and use the torch to burn away the wooden door. Necropolis When leaving the room going toward the main Necropolis, there’s a statue puzzle. Put a spare statue on the second pedestal to cause the doors to open up, giving you access to this ancient artifact. Catacombs When climbing your way up to the Necropolis chamber in the catacombs and using your whip to scale the wooden platforms, make your way up further into the highest room. To the right of the Nike statue is a small room where you can find this relic. Catacombs Close to the end of the Catacombs, before entering the Necropolis again, there’s another statue puzzle you have to solve. Place one inside the main room, and then take the second statue from this room into the hallway. You’ll open a door opposite the main room. Head into this room to grab a two-handed weapon and break the wall. Bring the statue from the room into this newly connected one and unlock the final gate to reveal this ancient artifact. Necropolis After you complete the Necropolis, make your way to the main area and look to the right of the bulldozer. There is a hole you can climb through and head to the right of the bone statue. When you reach the open gap, use your whip on the wooden platforms and slowly lower yourself down as far as possible. Swing to the right side, without falling into the water, and there’s a relic inside. Underground passages Before the Golden or Silver Dragon trials begin, in the first trial room, you can find an ancient relic on the bottom of the second pit. You can safely fall into this pit to acquire the artifact. Golden Dragon Path When working your way through the trials after completing the Fountain of Cleansing, there’s an artifact behind a closed gate while on the Golden Dragon path. To the left of the gate is a small crawl space you can squeeze though, where you can place a statue down on a pedestal to open the gate. Vatican Treasury The next relic appears right before you exit the Vatican Treasury. It’s on the right side of the room before you leave this area with Gina. Final Ancient Relic The last ancient relic is given to you by Father Antonio. He presents it to you after you complete The Secret of Giants, where you find all 10 inscriptions hidden throughout the Vatican. Many of these appear along the way of the main story quest.

