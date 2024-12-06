How to complete A Savage Discovery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones is not the only archeologist you’ll find while playing The Great Circle. There’s also one Professor Savage, a researcher conducting a dig close to the Vatican, but the blackshirts have taken his apprentice, Sidney.

Professor Savage needs your assistance to recover Sidney from the blackshirts and uncover what they did with his stone fragment discovery. For this quest, you’ll travel through the Vatican to learn what’s happened and why the stone fragment was so important to be stolen. You’ll need to practice your stealth skills throughout several portions of this task. When you do reach the end, you’ll be one step closer to uncovering the larger mystery in Indiana Jones and The Great Circle.

How to rescue Sidney in Indiana Jones and The Great Circle

Head to the northwest region of the Vatican to find Sidney. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Professor Savage tells you Sidney was taken away by the blackshirts and arrested. Although the Professor might not know where to find him, the only suitable location to hold him would be the blackshirt barracks on the northwest side of the map. You can reach this location by going to the Belvedere Courtyard and making your way to the west. When you arrive, the area is heavily protected by several guards.

There are three methods to bypass them. You can attempt to climb the platforms on the right side and head over the wall, using a rope wire to swing down into the middle of the camp. This is a more direct method. Alternatively, following this same path, you can sneak into the central camp and dispatch the blackshirt guards, knocking them out before the main force recognizes they’re gone. Finally, you can reach the left side and crouch underneath the tents, sneaking directly into the barracks. The left side is the most indirect route, letting you into the barracks unnoticed.

Dispatch the guards and grab the key to unlock Sidney’s door. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inside the barracks, you want to navigate to the top level, make your way to the north side, and then head down to the jail cell area. This is protected by a heavy guard who you might have trouble knocking out. I’d recommend using a melee weapon to make short work of him. If you want to avoid too many direct fights, stealth will be a priority here. After you dispatch the guard, there’s a Jail Cell key on the key chain holder, and you use that the release Sidney.

After you have Sidney, he’ll tell you about the stone fragment the blackshirts took from him and Professor Savage. The one who took it from them was named Giuseppe. You’ll need to return to the dig site on the southeast side of the Vatican to find them to recover the fragment.

How to get the Stone Fragment in The Great Circle

You need to investigate the southeast region, in a restricted area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the excavation site on the southeast area of the map, close to where you initially encountered Professor Savage in The Great Circle. This is a restricted area. You’ll want to be careful crossing paths with any enemies here, and you might prefer to use stealth over a confrontation with any of them. Your primary goal is to reach the tent on the east side of the dig site. Two guards regularly patrol this area on the north and south sides, but you should be able to dispatch them without drawing too much attention.

Make your way down to the excavation site and look for section F. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Dig Site Schedule inside the tent on the table furthest away from the entrance. A brief cutscene plays out, but you discover you can find Giuseppe in location F in the dig site. This is in the lower area of the excavation, on the west side. There should be a large panel sheet of wood with a painted F. Follow the path through the dig site, and you’ll encounter Giuseppe. After a quick fight, you’ll knock him out, and he’ll drop a key you can use, but you need to track down what cellar door it opens.

The blackshirts are keeping the Stone Fragment underneath the Vatican post office. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The key has an address attached, leading you directly to the Vatican post office, where you unlocked the camera. You can make your way over here, but rather than heading to the post office entrance, head further down the street and then take a left. This takes you to a small alleyway to the side of the post office with a cellar beneath it. The key you grabbed from Giuseppe should unlock the door, revealing a hidden room with several acquired items the blackshirts have been taking.

When you interact with the stone fragment on the other side of the room, a quick cutscene plays out before one of the blackshirts guard returns. You’ll have to take them out, but then you’re free to leave and return to Professor Savage and Sidney, who reside in the Apostolic Library. After returning the stone fragment to them, the final cutscene plays out before you complete the quest, knocking off one more mystery from the Vatican in The Great Circle.

