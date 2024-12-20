How to solve all Khmer Cogwheel puzzles in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Khmer Cogwheel puzzles are a distinctly unique series of mysteries for you to find in the Sukhothai region of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. These are available throughout the region, each with a different solution you have to discover.

The way you figure out the solution to these puzzles is by aligning the cogwheels in the proper placements. Figuring out how you do that can be tricky, and it might take you some time to put the available cogwheels in the spots they need to rest. We’ll be breaking down the proper placement for each piece of the Khmer Cogwheel puzzles, and how to solve them in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Khmer Cogwheel puzzle solutions in Indiana Jones

Remove the cogs and place them in the correct locations to complete the cycle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are multiple Khmer Cogwheel puzzles for you to find hidden throughout Sukhothai. After you complete a particular puzzle, make sure to leave and take the small cog that was found at that location. You’ll need it to solve specific cogwheel puzzles in the future, and it should make your life easier. A suggestion before you start the puzzle is to remove all available cogs from the wall, giving you a clean board to reflect on your choices and to find the best options. These might be more complicated than A Game of Wits or The Serpent’s Chest puzzles.

We do recommend visiting these locations at least once to collect the small cogwheels. The more you have, the easier it is to complete these puzzles as many require multiple small cogwheels to complete the puzzle.

We’ll be breaking down where you can find these Khmer Cogwheel puzzles, and what the final solution for each wall in Indiana Jones.

Khmer Cogwheel location Description Location image Solution image Hidden Platform Khmer Cogwheel You can find this Khmer Cogwheel east of Wat Chana Songkhrem, close to Voss’ Camp. You need at least seven cogs to complete this puzzle. So long as you arrive with six, you can use one cog at this location. Remove all the large cogs. Connect three small cogs going up from the small stationary ones starting from the bottom cog. Connect a large cog to their right. Place a small cog on the far right side above the large one you placed. Put another large cog above that. Connect the two final. large cogs to the left of that one. Finally, connect two small cogs to the far left large cog, and then one more connecting to the stationary small cog. Village Khmer Cogwheel You can find this cogwheel puzzle south of the village. When you get inside, you’ll need at least seven cogs on you, and to use the one small cog you find here to complete this puzzle. Remove the large cogs to clear the board. Starting from the upper left stationary cog, place a large cog next to it and connect it. From here, place a small cog on the single tile connecting the upper left and right sides. From here, place as many small cogs you can starting to the left of this small cog, and work your way down. When you reach the bottom, place the two large cogs to the right of it, and you’ll have completed the puzzle. Wat Mahathat Khmer Cogwheel You can find this cogwheel puzzle to the west of Tongdang’s hut alongside the river. When you arrive, you can find at least two cogwheels here. You’ll need at least three cogs on you to complete this puzzle. You can keep the two large cogs on the bottom, and the one connecting on the right side. Place a small cog underneath these two, connecting the middle and bottom. Place two small cogs on the bottom left. On the top, place a small cog underneath the big one and then one to the left of that one. Finally, place a large cog on the upper left, and you’ll solve this puzzle. Wat Si Sawai Khmer Cogwheel In a flooded area, you can find the Wat Si Sawai cogwheel puzzle on the southwest part of the map. After you reach this puzzle, remove all cogs from the board. Starting from the bottom left, place two small cogs next to the stationary large one, going up. Place a large cog to their right, and then another above this one. You can place four small cogs connecting this large cog to the upper cog and complete the puzzle. Waterfall Ruins Khmer Cogwheel You can find this Cogwheel on the west side of the map, next to the waterfall with the heavy rapids. When you get there, remove the two large cogs. Place one large cog next to the upper left wheel, then place two small cogs to the right. From there, add the second large wheel underneath these two cogs, then connect two cogs to the right to the final wheel. The Blessed Pearl Khmer Cogwheel During your search for The Blessed Pearl, there’s a cogwheel puzzle blocking you from advancing. This is likely the first cogwheel puzzle you discover, and you have to gather the three small cogs at that location. You only need those ones. Place the two small cogs in between the two largest ones, and then a final one to the right of the big and above the stationary small cog. River Bank Khmer Cogwheel You can find this final cogwheel puzzle at the far north of the map, next to Voss’ camp. You need to have collected all cogwheels to complete it. Remove the two large cogwheels when you arrive and clear the board. Starting from the bottom right, place five small cogwheels leading up to the middle section, and then put a large cog above them, and a small cog above that one. Now, move to the left side of the puzzle. You need to place two small cogs above the stationary small cog, and then a large cog to the left of those. Above that large cog, attach two small cogs. Now, take the third large cog and put it in the middle of the far right side, and complete the puzzle. Click on the images to expand each screenshot.

