Newest Xbox exclusive coming to PlayStation will let you punch Nazis to your heart’s content

The next great Xbox game to lose console exclusivity will be coming to the PlayStation 5 in less than a month, Bethesda announced today.

Recommended Videos

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is launching on PS5 on April 17, and Bethesda marked the occasion with a fun video featuring Indy voice actor Troy Baker and his pal, fellow actor Nolan North, as the two are inextricably linked together forever thanks to their friendship and several roles in the past.

See what happens when @nolan_north sends @TroyBakerVA an urgent text…#IndianaJones and the Great Circle launches on PlayStation 5 on April 17! pic.twitter.com/zY3g608wWR — Bethesda (@bethesda) March 24, 2025

The first-person adventure game featuring the Lucasfilm hero’s classic combat, including whips and Nazi punching galore, is an original story set in the film universe using Harrison Ford’s likeness as the legendary character while Baker does an incredible job voicing him as a soundalike.

Dot Esports called Indiana Jones and the Great Circle a “grounded and refined experience” in our review from December, scoring it an eight out of 10, and now PS5 players will be able to get their hands on it in just a few weeks. It has an 86 score on MetaCritic, which is “generally favorable,” meaning both critics and players (8.3 audience rating) found the game to be worthwhile.

“Travel from the halls of Marshall College to the heart of the Vatican, the pyramids of Egypt, the sunken temples of Sukhothai and beyond,” the game’s description reads. “When a break-in in the dead of night ends in a confrontation with a mysterious colossal man, you must set out to discover the world-shattering secret behind the theft of a seemingly unimportant artifact. Forging new alliances and facing familiar enemies, you’ll engage with intriguing characters, use guile and wits to solve ancient riddles, and survive intense set-pieces.”

Xbox’s decision to make its games multiplatform has resulted in several titles coming to PS5 and other platforms, such as Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, and several others, with even more likely coming in the the future. The potential for Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Gears of War on PlayStation has never been higher.

A perfect recreation of the Hollywood legend. Image via Bethesda

The game can be preordered now on the PlayStation Store ahead of its launch next month.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy