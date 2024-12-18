How to complete The Serpent’s Chest mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are several chests that require codes for you to open up lockboxes in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but the Serpent’s Chest is vastly different. For this one, you’ll have to return to Gizeh and track down the ancient keys if you want to break it open.
These keys are in different locations that you have to locate. The Serpent’s Chest is a mystery you find while visiting Sukhothai, but you must retrace your steps and return to Gizeh, The Vatican, and China to unlock it. It won’t take you too much time to retrace your steps. Finding the keys takes a lot of effort and exploring to track them down, though. We’ll share where you can find the ancient keys to unlock the Serpent’s Chest to complete this mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Table of contents
Where to find The Serpent’s Chest in Indiana Jones
When you’re ready to start the search for the three Ancient Keys, track down the Serpent’s Chest in Sukhothai. It’s at the northern compound, outside the large building that contains Voss’ Gold Stash. It’s in a smaller one, on the east side. You’ll find it on the desk, and after interacting it, you’ll receive the prompt to locate the three Ancient Keys.
The location for the Ancient Keys spans the globe. You can begin at the Vatican, in China, or in Gizeh, but each area has one of the keys. They’re in difficult-to-find locations, even if you have a spot on the map. Before you begin on this quest, we recommend unlocking all equipment items in Indiana Jones, namely the underwater breathing device.
All Ancient Key locations in Indiana Jones
These ancient keys are hidden at critical locations that you’ve visited in Indiana Jones. You must only go after these keys once you’ve acquired the underwater breathing device. Without it, you won’t be able to reach the keys, which can be a huge struggle.
Here’s a full breakdown of the three locations where you can find these ancient keys in Indiana Jones.
Published: Dec 18, 2024 05:53 pm