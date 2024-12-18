How to complete The Serpent’s Chest mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are several chests that require codes for you to open up lockboxes in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but the Serpent’s Chest is vastly different. For this one, you’ll have to return to Gizeh and track down the ancient keys if you want to break it open.

These keys are in different locations that you have to locate. The Serpent’s Chest is a mystery you find while visiting Sukhothai, but you must retrace your steps and return to Gizeh, The Vatican, and China to unlock it. It won’t take you too much time to retrace your steps. Finding the keys takes a lot of effort and exploring to track them down, though. We’ll share where you can find the ancient keys to unlock the Serpent’s Chest to complete this mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Where to find The Serpent’s Chest in Indiana Jones

The Serpent’s Chest is heavily guarded at the Nazi compound in Sukhothai. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’re ready to start the search for the three Ancient Keys, track down the Serpent’s Chest in Sukhothai. It’s at the northern compound, outside the large building that contains Voss’ Gold Stash. It’s in a smaller one, on the east side. You’ll find it on the desk, and after interacting it, you’ll receive the prompt to locate the three Ancient Keys.

The location for the Ancient Keys spans the globe. You can begin at the Vatican, in China, or in Gizeh, but each area has one of the keys. They’re in difficult-to-find locations, even if you have a spot on the map. Before you begin on this quest, we recommend unlocking all equipment items in Indiana Jones, namely the underwater breathing device.

All Ancient Key locations in Indiana Jones

There are three ancient keys hidden throughout the world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These ancient keys are hidden at critical locations that you’ve visited in Indiana Jones. You must only go after these keys once you’ve acquired the underwater breathing device. Without it, you won’t be able to reach the keys, which can be a huge struggle.

Here’s a full breakdown of the three locations where you can find these ancient keys in Indiana Jones.

Ancient Key location Description Image location Gizeh, Tomb of Khentkawes For this key, go down to the lowest part of the dig site without taking the elevator. Follow the path to where the waypoint takes you to find the key. Unfortunately, you’ll be blocked by a wall, but if you dive into the water and swim to the back of the room, there’s a small hole you can dive through. To the right of this entrance is a fallen wooden block, and you can lift it if you’re using the underwater breathing device. The key is on the other side. Shanghai When you revisit Shanghai, you have to make a considerable trek to return to the small river and bridge you cross with Gina. You’ll have to retrace your steps through this area until you reach the river. From here, head to the south and follow it to a wall, where you can dive down and find a wooden plank blocking your path. Lift it and head over to the other side to grab the key. The Vatican, The Underworld For the final Ancient Key, go to The Vatican’s excavation site and head down to the bulldozer. From here, you want to go to the large two-story room with water at the bottom. You can reach this location by heading there, climbing down a story, or going through the passageway next to the bulldozer and falling through the water. When you reach this room, take your underwater breathing device to lift the wooden pillar you find in the water, and the ancient key is on the other side.

