All ancient artifact locations in Gizeh in Indiana Jones
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Indiana Jones

All Gizeh Riddle of the Ancients artifact locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are more hidden artifacts for you to find in Gizeh, and they have a connection to the ones you found at the Vatican.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|

Published: Dec 16, 2024 01:23 pm

When you arrive in Gizeh while playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, there are more ancient artifacts to discover. These artifacts are similar to ones you can find while exploring the Vatican and point to a larger mystery that you’re steadily working to unfold.

These ancient artifacts are scattered throughout the region. You’ll need to track down their precise location and discover what they mean as you look at the bigger picture. There are several more in Gizeh than when you were seeking them out in the Vatican, but expect to find them while you’re working through the main story. They also appear as a reward for several side quests. We will share the exact location of all Gizeh Riddle of the Ancients artifacts and how you can find them in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Gizeh ancient artifact locations in Indiana Jones

Gizeh ancient artifact locations in Indiana Jones
There are 15 artifacts for you to track down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 15 ancient artifacts that you’ll need to hunt down throughout Gizeh. Many of them are hidden behind side activities that you can choose to complete at any time while playing Indiana Jones, but there are a handful you can only get if you work through the main quest. You’ll have a chance to focus on them all if you complete all the main quests in the Gizeh region, and unlock the next location. These do have a similar appearance to the ones you discovered at the Vatican.

Here’s a full breakdown of where and how to find all ancient artifacts in Gizeh.

Gizeh artifact locationDescriptionImage location
Sanctuary of the GuardiansThere’s an ancient artifact inside the Sanctuary of the Guardians, one of the first quests you have to complete in Gizeh. It appears shortly after you enter this temple, after Indiana tells Gina to slow down.Gizeh ancient artifact location 1 map pin
Sanctuary of the GuardiansThe second ancient artifact appears in the same location, deeper into this quest. You need to reach the point where Gina uses the light ray to prevent the scorpions from hitting you. Back track the way you came, and take a left. The ancient artifact is on the ground.Gizeh ancient artifact location 2 map pin
Sanctuary of the GuardiansOn your way back from the entrance, before you head down to the area where the final relic is in the Sanctuary of the Guardians, stop at the pit of scorpions. Look up, and climb the wall to reach the hidden area, revealing the next ancient artifact.Gizeh ancient artifact location 3 map pin
The Seat of EternityThere’s an ancient artifact you can unlock by completing The Seat of Eternity mystery, one of the many available in Gizeh.Seat of Eternity mystery location map pin
The HauntingAnother mystery-based ancient artifact is available for The Haunting. You need to sneak into a Nazi camp next to the Worker’s Area to steal a key, unlocking the haunted dig site to find the next artifact.The Haunting mystery location map pin
Nazi Compound SafeThere’s a safe inside the headquarters of the Nazi Compound on the bottom floor. You need to use the code 40926 to open it up.Gizeh ancient artifact location 6 in Indiana Jones
Nazi CompoundThere’s a second ancient artifact you can find inside the Nazi Compound. You can find it at the top, above Voss’ office. It’ll be inside an already opened crate, next to a window. Gizeh ancient artifact location 7 map pin
Gizeh Dig SiteThere’s an ancient artifact at the center of the Gizeh map. You can find it in a deep pit where you can use your whip to lower yourself to the bottom. The ancient artifact should be out in the open.Gizeh ancient artifact location 8 map pin
Egyptian Numeral Code lockboxTo the north of the Tomb of Khentkawes dig site is a Nazi outpost. If you jump through the window, there’s a lock box that you can open by deciphering the code using an Egyptian Numeral Code. The answer is 3262.Egyptian Numeral Code lockbox location map pin
Tomb of KhentkawesOn the west side of the bottom area of the Tomb of Khentkawes, there’s a flooded area that you can cross that leads you to an ancient artifact.Gizeh ancient artifact location 7 map pin
It Belongs in a MuseumThere’s an ancient artifact you can get from Nawal after you collect all 10 Stelae. Once you get the final one and give it to the delivery boy, he hands you this artifact.Gizeh ancient artifact locations in Indiana Jones
Ancient Underground SystemThe underground cave system becomes available as you work through the Idol of Ra main quest. One of the four artifacts down here becomes available when you’re reading through the tablets.Gizeh ancient artifact location 12 map pin
Ancient Underground SystemThe next artifact is available when you’re working on the light puzzle at the entrance to the temple.Gizeh ancient artifact location 13 map pin
Ancient Underground SystemThe third one in the Ancient Underground system is much more challenging. You can find it underneath the bridge you have to cross from the right side. However, there’s a stone puzzle preventing you from proceeding, and you need to use five ancient artifacts to unlock the door. We have the pattern pictured for you to the right, but make sure the artifacts are facing the same way. Two artifacts go on the top, and three are on the bottom of the puzzle.Gizeh ancient artifact location 14 in Indiana Jones
Ancient Underground SystemThe final artifact is in the same room as the previous one. You can find it when you move over to the right side, crossing the gap after you find the dead raider.Gizeh ancient artifact location 15 map pin
