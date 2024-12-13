How to solve Egyptian Numeral Code lockbox in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are plenty of locked boxes you can find while playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The codes used on these lockboxes vary, depending on what riddle or puzzle you need to solve. There’s one that requires you to use an Egyptian Numeral Code to solve it.

Finding this lockbox is a little tricky, and it’s even tougher to open up after you have all the clues. You’ll need to do some reading based on the nearby notes to figure out the proper code. Narrowing down the exact numbers you have to use can be a challenge, but we can help make it much easier for you. We’ll be sharing with how to find this lockbox, and how to use the Egyptian Numeral Code to unlock it in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Where to find Egyptian Numeral Code lockbox in Indiana Jones

This lockbox is hidden inside a hut, which you can access through a window. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Egyptian Numeral Code lockbox is north of the Tomb of Khentkawes, a location you’ll frequently visit if you’re tracking down Gizeh medicine bottles or other mysteries. The lockbox is stashed inside a locked building, but you need to climb through a window to access it. The window is the only access point for this lockbox, and after you’re inside, you can find the two notes you will use to unlock it.

Because you don’t need a special key or outfit to get inside this room, feel free to work on it anytime. You’ll need to complete this lockbox if you want to finish the Gizeh Riddles of the Ancients collection.

How to use Egyptian Numeral Code to unlock lockbox in Indiana Jones

Read the numeral basics page first because examining the code page. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two notes you can find inside this room. The first and most critical one is the Egyptian Numeral Basics, which gives you a beginner’s understanding of how Egyptian numbers work. The critical thing to remember is the single stroke stands for one, cattle hobble is 10, coil of rope is 100, and the water lily stands for 1,000. This makes up four digits, which is what you need to input into the lockbox to complete it.

After looking over this sheet of paper, grab the Egyptian Numeral Code clipboard next to the lockbox. This has the code written out for you to input into the lockbox, but you have to use the Egyptian Basics page to figure it out.

The first line code of shows three water lilies, the second shows two coils of rope, the third shows six cattle hobbles, and finally, the last line shows two single strokes. If you break that all down, the code for this lockbox will be 3262. You only need to worry about how many symbols are on the page, rather than what numbers they represent, but it helps to know the context for the code.

After you unlock the lockbox, there’s a pile of 100 of the local currency you can grab, and an ancient relic. You’ll be one step closer to completing this collection before you leave Gizeh in Indiana Jones.

