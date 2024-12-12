All Gizeh Medicine Bottle locations in Indiana Jones and The Great Circle

Medicine bottles are a critical resource that you can find in many locations as you explore Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. After your time exploring the Vatican and you arrive to Gizeh, there are new medicine bottles for you to find throughout this desert region.

These medicine bottles have been scattered throughout Gizeh, and tracking them down will take you a reasonable amount of time. After you have enough of them, you’ll have a chance to return to the worker’s tent for several rewards, unlocking additional health and stamina meters that make you more durable in combat. Although this is a side activity, it’s always a good idea to ensure those needing medicine have access to it. We’ll help you track down all Gizeh medicine bottle locations that you can find in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Where to find all Gizeh medicine bottles in Indiana Jones

There are more medicine bottles for you to find and to return to the proper paramedics. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 25 medicine bottles you have to track down in Gizeh. This is 10 more than the amount you had to find in the Vatican, and as you might expect, they’re put in locations hidden away from you. Don’t expect to find them as quickly, and we recommend working through the main story of Indiana Jones, either getting to the end of the Gizeh region or completing it, and then backtracking through the areas you might have missed.

Here’s where you can find all 25 Gizeh medicine bottles in Indiana Jones.

Medicine bottle location Description Location image Excavation Tent You can find this medicine bottle out in the open, to the east of the Tomb of Khentkawes tomb. Walkway Tent To the northwest of the Tomb of Khentkawes is a single tent with a medicine bottle. There are no guards directly protecting it or nearby patrols. Sphinx Dig Site On the far west side of the Sphinx Dig Site, close to where you start the Sanctuary of the Guardians quest, is another passageway to explore which contains a medicine bottle. Sphinx Dig Site At the entrance of the Sphinx dig site is a medicine bottle on a table. Make sure to watch out for any nearby Nazis when attempting to take it. Temple Ruins There’s a medicine bottle you can find in the Temple Ruins where several Nazis are patrolling. Khentkawes Tomb Site Overlooking the tomb dig site is where you can find a medicine bottle Khentkawes Tomb Site Inside the Khentkawes tomb dig site, when you’re attempting to switch the power from the water pump to the elevator, there’s a medicine bottle you can find as you navigate around. Khentkawes Tomb Site On the west side of the Khentkawes tomb site is an overlooking spot with a Nazi sitting on a chair. Next to them is a medicine bottle. Walkway At the center of the map is a medicine bottle out in the open, sitting on a table. It’s protected by a single Nazi guard. Temple Ruins Below the walkway is a work area with several Nazis patrolling this are, but there’s a medicine bottle at the center of them. You may need to look down to find it. Nazi Compound While exploring Voss’ office during the main story quest, there’s a medicine bottle available for you to grab in his bedroom. Sphinx dig site There’s a medicine bottle on the platforms on the south side of the Sphinx dig site. You’ll need to use your whip to cross a gap. Nazi Truck This medicine bottle is out in the open. You can find it in the back of a truck, south of the weather station at the center of the map. Clear out the Nazis before you take it to avoid detection. Nazi camp Close to the worker’s camp on the southeast side of the map is a small Nazi camp. You can find this medicine bottle inside the tent on the far east, closest to the entrance. Khentkawes Tomb Site On the southeast side of the Khentkawes tomb site, there’s a medicine bottle in a small alcove. You can approach this from above, but there is a Nazi protecting it that you’ll have to distract and dispatch. Khentkawes Tomb Site South of the Khentkawes tomb is another medicine bottle. This will be inside a small excavation area, and you’ll have to use your whip to cross several platforms to reach it. Khentkawes Tomb Site The final medicine bottle at the Khentkawes Tomb Site is at the center. You’ll have to reactivate the elevator, and restore power to it. Once it’s back on, head to the top area of the elevator and call it up, but land on it before it arrives on the top floor. You can then reach the medicine bottle in its hidden location. Mortuary Temple Ruins On the far west of the Gizeh map, inside the Mortuary Temple Ruins, there’s a medicine bottle out in the open, underneath a tent. You should be able to grab this without any trouble, but be mindful of the wandering dog packs. Khafre Excavation Site Inside the Khafre Excavation Site is a medicine bottle you can find inside one of the explored caves. When you reach the bottom of the dig site, head to the south and look for the A2 entrance. This is a restricted area. Khafre Excavation Site The last medicine bottle at the Khafre site is at the center, where you can find the Nazi tent. You’ll have to sneak in and dispatch any guards protecting it before grabbing the bottle. Nazi Vehicle Garage At the center of the Nazi Vehicle area is large barracks. You can find the medicine bottle on the north side of this tent but expect plenty of guards walking around this area. Nazi Recreational Area To the east of the Nazi Vehicle Garage is a recreational area. There’s another medicine bottle at this location, underneath a tent. It is out in the open, though. You can distract the guards by throwing something in another direction and then grabbing it before they return. This is not a restricted area. Nazi Compound One of the medicine bottles shows up in the Nazi Compound, on the north side of the map. This is a heavily restricted area, with several enemies walking around. You can find this medicine bottle inside a tent on the southeast side of the camp. Nazi Compound This medicine bottle is on the south side of the Nazi Compound. It’s inside a locked room, and you can only access it if you have the Wehrmacht key. Nazi Compound The final medicine bottle is inside the largest building at the Nazi Compound. Like the previous bottle, the only way to get to it is if you have the Wehrmacht key and can unlock the door.

