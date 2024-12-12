How to find Wehrmacht key and disguise in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

You want to try blending in as much as possible in every location you visit while playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. When you’re in Gizeh, there are several restricted areas preventing you from advancing, but you can unlock them with the Wehrmacht key and disguise.

Tracking down the Wehrmacht key and disguise is not easy, mainly because it’s well hidden. There are only so many clues you can use to figure out where to find these items, or who has them for you. However, after you learn where to track them down, it’s a simple matter of simple problem-solving to add them to your collection and finish up the final collections with these items. We’ll show you where you can find the Wehrmacht key and disguise and how you can get them in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Where to find Wehrmacht key and disguise in Indiana Jones

The key and disguise are outside of the Nazi compound on the north side of Gizeh. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The location where you can find these two items is on the north side of the Gizeh map. They’re outside the Nazi Compound, which is a heavily restricted area you’ll want to avoid until you reach further in the main story of Indiana Jones and have a reason to begin exploring it. You might be entering this area to unlock the various medicine bottles or to obtain one of the Wehrmacht Transmissions you can give to Gina.

The building you need to find is a Wehrmacht guard tower. When you approach the entrance, it should be locked, and you must have the Wehrmacht key to unlock it. Rather than leave and look elsewhere, go around to the back of the building and look up. There should be a small ramp you can use your whip on to reach the top and begin climbing outside the building. You’ll climb around to front of the building and slip in through the window. There is a single guard there at the top, and this is likely the owner of the outfit you’re about to steal to sneak around Gizeh.

You can sneak around the back of the building and climb through the window to enter the guard tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you dispatch the guard at the top, make your way down the bottom floor, and the Wehrmacht uniform will be there for you to pick up. The uniform comes with a pistol and the Wehrmacht key, which you’re going to need when exploring critically locked locations throughout the Nazi camps in Gizeh. Many contain collections you may want to complete before you leave this area and continue to the rest of the Indiana Jones campaign. You may have encountered how difficult it is to travel around this region already, such as when attempting to complete the Cloud Atlas lockbox at the weather station.

The disguise and key are in the same location at the bottom of the guard tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A huge benefit to the Wehrmacht disguise is that it makes exploring nearly every location through Gizeh easier. Although the Nazi captains still have a chance to recognize you, the rest of the grunts and soldiers won’t bother you, and you blend into any location. This also makes it easier for you to explore restricted areas, several of which are throughout Gizeh. If you run into trouble while wearing this outfit, you can equip the P08 pistol for heavy damage. It uses ammunition that is different from the standard revolver you use while wearing the iconic Indiana Jones outfit.

