All Wehrmacht Transmission locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Nazis are heavily entrenched in their Gizeh dig sites throughout Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. It provides a rare opportunity for you to learn more about what they’re working on and hiding from you, and a good way to do this is through the Wehrmacht Transmissions.

These are specific transmission frequencies you can find while exploring Gizeh. They’re not a huge priority alongside the huge project you’re working to complete to learn more about the Great Circle, but if you’re looking for money and want to pay for things, these locations are a good way to do this. Plus, you’ll be exploring these locations attempting to complete other collections along the way. Here’s where you can find all Wehrmacht Transmissions, and how to get your rewards after you turn them in while playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Where to find all Wehrmacht Transmission locations in Indiana Jones

There are four transmissions to find within the camps.

There are four Wehrmacht Transmissions you can find throughout Gizeh. These locations are clustered around the northwest portion of the map where the Nazis have a majority of their camps. Of these locations, expect at least half of them to be restricted areas, which means you’ll want to carefully work your way through these areas and navigate around, avoiding guards. The hardest location will be the Nazi Compound on the north side of the map, and we recommend working on that one last. You’ll stumble upon these as you progress through the stories or mysteries, such as A Thief’s Promise.

The first Wehrmacht transmission is inside the weather station at the center of the map. When you’re inside, look for the radio station on a desk, and you can find the frequency tape. You can also work on and complete the Cloud Atlas lockbox while you’re there. The second transmission is close by, in the Nazi Vehicle Garage. The frequency is on the west side of the camp, inside the furthest tent.

The third is further to the west, at the Khafre Excavation Site. You can move freely around this location to find the third Wehrmacht Transmission, but the frequency is inside the Nazi tent at the center, which is restricted. The transmission is inside a locker, next to a medicine bottle.

The final Wehrmacht Transmission is easily the toughest to track down. It’s inside the largest building of the Nazi Compound to the far north. You can find it inside the command center. You do have to go through this location as you progress through the main story of Indiana Jones. We’d recommend waiting until this point to grab it as you naturally enter this area rather than make it more complicated and force your way through here.

After you have all four Wehrmacht Transmissions, return to Gina, who adds a series of red X’s to your map, marking distinct locations for you to explore.

All Wehrmacht crate locations in Indiana Jones

There are four crates scattered throughout Gizeh for you to find.

The red Xs Gina writes down appear on your journal, regardless of what task or quest you’re working on while in Gizeh. These locations are hidden Wehrmacht crates you can find at your leisure, and they’re typically hidden. When you reach the area, explore and look around rocks, on top of platforms, or search inside tents.

Open up these crates to discover a small pile of cash.

The crate you’re looking for is low to the ground and should have a top you can interact with, removing and revealing a small pile of cash. Each crate should have 100 of the local currency.

