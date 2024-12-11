How to complete A Thief’s Promise mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Not everything is straightforward in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, especially when it comes to the mysteries you have to solve. While in Gizeh, there’s a mystery surrounding a missing person’s report, and you have the chance to track them down.

The missing person disappeared somewhere out in the desert, close to a dig site. Many expect the person to be dead at this point, but you have the opportunity to learn the truth about what happened to them. You won’t receive all the information you need to track them down, though, and it can be tough to narrow down their exact position. We’ll be sharing with you where you can find the missing in A Thief’s Promise and complete this mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Where to find A Thief’s Promise in Indiana Jones

You can find the missing person on the far west side of the dig site. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can learn about this mystery while exploring the restricted area of the Tomb of Khentkawes. You might be over here attempting to work on The Secret of the Queen Mother fieldwork, or you might want to see what the Nazis are attempting to dig up over here. On the far west side of the dig site, inside the pit, is a tent where you can pick up the report. If you want the exact location, it pays to visit the Market Center at the Gizeh Village to speak with Asmaa, a merchant of the region who can sell you the location of all Gizeh Mysteries.

After you have the location, you receive a general area of where the missing person can be found in Indiana Jones. Unfortunately, the area is large, and imprecise. You won’t receive an exact location, even if you’re close to the real area. But a good way to track down the area you can find them is by looking for the post with a piece of white clothing flowing at the top.

You should find one west of the Tomb of Kehntkawes. When you arrive, there’s a large hole dug into the ground. You’ll want to use your whip to lower yourself down here to begin exploring. These are more dangerous than the mysteries from the Vatican.

You can breakdown the loose wooden wall to reveal the area on the other side. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach this dug-out area, there’s not much for you to explore; it’s a fairly broken-off area. If you reach the dead end, though, there’s a flimsy wooden wall on the left side. You can grab any of the two-handed melee weapons in that area to use against the wood and break it down, revealing a hidden entrance.

You can follow this pathway to the end and find a true dead end, which reveals the missing person. You’ll find them on the ground next to a table. On the table is a final note, revealing how they were thrown into this tomb by a colleague and left to die. It would have been the perfect crime had Indiana not stumbled across this scene.

Before you leave, the person who threw them into this area appears at the entrance and blocks your path. You’ll have to take them out before you leave, but then you’ll have solved the mystery of A Thief’s Promise, revealing it doesn’t pay to have friends who are known criminals.

