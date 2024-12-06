All Vatican mysteries and how to solve them in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are multiple mysteries waiting for you to solve them in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. These mysteries are tricky to find, especially as you have to explore the ancient Vatican and the rich history of the area.

You can find these mysteries while trying to navigate this dangerous area. Not every location is available to you, but if you’re willing to put your nose to the grindstone and seek them out, these mysteries won’t remain unsolved for long. When you do arrive at these locations, figuring out the correct clues and piecing everything together can take a bit of time. Thankfully, we can help narrow down how to solve every mystery in the Vatican while playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Vatican mysteries in Indiana Jones and The Great Circle

There are six mysteries to unravel in the Vatican. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are six mysteries you can find while exploring the Vatican in Indiana Jones. You can stumble upon them while exploring, or you can make your way over to the Vatican post office to speak with Ernesto, who can sell you a pamphlet that contains the location for each one. Although Ernesto can share the location of these mysteries with you, he can’t help you solve them, unfortunately.

How to solve the House of God in Indiana Jones

Climb to the top of this building to solve the House of God mystery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the House of God mystery in the upper levels of the Belvedere Courtyard. You can reach this area by going south before you reach the chapel. There’s a single room you can reach by climbing the construction platforms or by using your whip to climb through the alleyways. When you reach the top and make your way inside the building, there’s a large white model of a building. You can start the mystery after reading a note about the Cleaning Note.

Interact with the model building to reveal its secrets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From here, interact with the build and you can move a lever from the left and right. First, move it to the left, unlocking a side panel. The side panel contains a medallion you can take. Return to the lever and shift it to the right. This reveals a second side panel where you can store the medallion.

Now, return to the lever again and shift it to the left. It should reveal another hidden compartment with a golden chalice inside. Grab the chalice and place it at the center of the white building, completing the mystery. This unlocks a pamphlet revealing all the Vatican Relic locations for the Riddles of the Ancients collection.

How to solve A Free Spirit in Indiana Jones

Track down the stray cats to find the missing one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the east side of the Vatican, across from the Tower of Nicholas V, is a poster board posting about a lost cat. Father Bianchi is missing his beloved cat and has yet to track it down. Using your camera, you’ll have to photograph five distinct cats throughout the area to narrow down the location of this lost feline.

The first cat you can find is a black and white cat sitting in the garden next to the pharmacy. There’s an orange cat on the roof, to the southwest of the pharmacy. You’ll have to do some climbing to reach this location. Across from the orange cat is a white cat sitting atop a chimney. To the northwest of the white cat, still on the roof, is a black cat watching the construction work in the garden. The final cat is on the catwalk leading down to the construction site in the garden.

How to solve A Snake in the Garden in Indiana Jones

Uncover the mystery behind the bookshelf. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find A Snake in the Garden mystery while exploring the Catholic Palace. It’s a restricted area, which makes it dangerous to explore, but if you’re ready to make short work of a handful of guards, it won’t be restricted for long. After you deal with them, make your way to Ventura’s office with the Dragon statue, and you can find a note on his desk describing the four books that were put inside the bookshelf. These books were placed at specific locations and must be removed alphabetically.

Unfortunately, the books are not labeled with their proper names. However, you can find writing on the back of the note that gives them proper names. The book with a crown starts with an F, the one with the triangle starts with an L, the start star begins with a Q, and the book with a wheel begins with a P. That means you want to pull the book on the left side in the middle, the one on the far right, the one on the far left, and then the final one should be the book on the right side in the middle.

How to solve The Bulls of Blood in Indiana Jones

This mystery is outside the Vatican. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bulls of Blood mystery appears during the first portion of your trip to the Vatican while visiting the Castle Sant’Angelo. If you miss the Bulls of Blood mystery, you can return to this location when exploring the Vatican. You can retrace your steps, but it might take you some time to reach the center area again, and there are more guards.

When you reach the room with the Bulls of Blood mystery, it’ll be to the right of a fireplace. A pair of bull paintings will already face each other, but they’re the incorrect color. You need to flip them both over so the red bulls have their horns facing each other. After you do this, you’ll reveal a hidden passageway, unlocking a few small rewards. This is likely the first mystery you solve in The Great Circle.

How to solve Secret of Secrets in Indiana Jones

Head to the southwest of the Vatican to unlock this safe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Secret of Secrets mystery is located on the southwest side of the Vatican, in the Sistine Chapel. You can reach this area by making your way through the Borgia Courtyards. When you arrive inside, look for a room with a staircase and a desk to the left of the entrance. In the corner next to the desk should be a safe. On the desk of the table is Nicoletti’s Letter, which details how to open the safe. You need to read the code on the bottom of the Saint Peter statue and then the one underneath the Saint Paul one. The code is detailed in symbols, and there’s a Planetary Chart that details numbers for these symbols.

Use the chart to determine the numbers for each symbol. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you have the Planetary Chart, figuring out the codes is all about switching back and forth between the two statutes. You want to input the Saint Peter numbers, which should be 44, at the beginning of the safe. Next are the numbers from the Saint Paul statue, two different choices. If you want to input it as 71, the entire code should be 4471. The safe should now open, and you can find a Hidden Note inside, completing the Secret of Secrets mystery in The Great Circle.

Head to the north and sneak through the contested territory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For this mystery, you need to sneak your way into a restricted area on the north side of the Vatican. Reaching this location is tricky, as you have no direct route. You’ll have to wiggle through the starting location to reach this hidden area. After you do, you’ll need to find a locked container inside a black shirt tent. The locked case will be hidden in this small area, and it is a restricted area, so you’ll need to move between the tents to avoid enemies carefully. If they detect you, prepare for a fight.

