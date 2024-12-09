How to complete Father and Son mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are a handful of mysteries and secrets you can find throughout your playthrough of Indiana Jones and The Great Circle. The Father and Son mystery you can find in the Vatican is one, and it ties into the larger plot, revealing key details in Indy’s case.

The Father and Son mystery becomes available when you’ve nearly completed the Vatican storyline and prepare to head out from this area. Rather than advance to the end, you’ll have a chance to complete this story, unlocking a hidden safe and learning more about the secretive group following Indiana since he landed in the Vatican. The mystery is short, but it can be confusing, as you have to use a specific sequence to unlock a safe. We’ll cover where you can find and start the Father and Son mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and how to solve it.

Father and Son mystery walkthrough in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

You can find this quest inside a room next to the Borgia Tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get access to the Father and Son mystery shortly after you complete A Nun in Trouble in Indiana Jones. You’ll remain in the Borgia Tower and make your way halfway down. Proceed across the open gap where you had to use your whip to reach the other side, and when you land, there’s a door leading out of the tower. Follow this path until you have to take a right, and you’ll find a room with a dog and cat minding their own business inside, but it looks like there’s also a full workstation in there.

Here, you’ll need to begin collecting evidence. There are only two notes you can grab here: the Polybius Square Diagram and an Italian Poem. The Polybius Square Diagram shows you a full sequence of numbers which you’re going to use on the safe, and the Italian Poem shows you what numbers you need to use. There are eight highlighted letters in the poem, which is twice as many numbers you need to unlock the safe. You can solve this code is by combining the letters closest together, and use that to acquire the four numbers you need for the code.

Indiana Jones: Father and Son safe code

Combine the letters from the Italian Poem to discover the proper numbers you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For example, the first two highlighted letters are I and R. Using the Polybius Square Diagram, putting them together shows you the number five. That’ll be the starting number you use for the code. Now, you combine the rest to get the rest of the safe, which should reveal the safe’s code to be 5873. The final sequence is easy to mix up, as it should be an S and O, not an S and an A.

When you open the safe, you’ll discover that the people operating here have been keeping track of Indiana for several months, confirming Gina’s report. You can look through the information to see the group has been following Indy for a while, and immediately kept tabs on him when he arrived in the Vatican. Although it doesn’t add further details to why the group might be after the mummified cat, it does reveal how deeply connected they are and how Indiana is at the center of everything.

