All Royal Army Transmission locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

As you enter the jungle of Sukhothai in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, there are more mysteries and collections to complete throughout your stay. Items you can find include Royal Army transmissions, which you can give to Gina who can uncover caches for you.

These transmissions are hidden throughout the region at key locations. As you might expect, these are heavily guarded areas that you’ll have to sneak past or carefully walk through if you want to avoid the occupying fascists who have made themselves at home. Tracking down these radio transmissions will take time, but they’re worth the effort if you need additional money. We’ll show you where you can find these Royal Army transmissions, and how you can find them in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Where to find all Royal Army Transmission in Indiana Jones

Bring the frequencies back to the radio for Gina to decipher. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are four Royal Army Transmission codes for you to track down throughout Sukhothai. As you might expect, they are heavily guarded, and you’ll find them in hostile locations. Because these are in restricted locations, expect to deal with Fascists wandering around these areas, making it far more complicated for you to acquire these codes. These are similar to the Werhmacht Transmissions in Gizeh.

When you have the codes, return to the radio station at Tongdang’s hut alongside the river of Sukhothai. Here, you can give the codes to Gina, who will translate them for you and provide further details on where you can find the hidden treasures left by the Royal Army. It’s better that you had these resources rather than they continue to remain with the enemy.

These are all the locations of where you can find the Royal Army Transmissions in Indiana Jones.

Radio Transmission Location Description Location Image Voss’ Camp There’s a Royal Army transmission at Voss’ camp. You have to make your way deep into the north side of it, which is inside the main structure. It’s the same building you were searching for Voss’ Gold Stash, and you can expect a handful of guards to patrol this area. The best way to reach this location is to sneak through the bottom of the stronghold. Wat Mahathat This is another heavily guarded location at the map’s center. Getting here is tricky because of the number of guards, and the Royal Army transmission is at the center of camp. There’s a stone wall behind the tent where you can find it that you can use to sneak around, and bypass a few guards to grab it. Wat Sa Si There is a partially hidden camp at Wat Sa Si in the northwest of the map. The third Royal Army Transmission appears here, and you can grab it underneath one of the tents. There’s only one guard actively near this location, and after you knock them out, you can grab it relatively quickly. Wat Chana Songkhram The final Royal Army transmission is to the south of Voss’ camp, at Wat Chana Songkhram. This location appears to be a checkpoint for the region, and you can find the last transmission inside a guard hut, on the west side of the camp.

All Royal Army crate locations in Indiana Jones

Uncover the Royal caches scattered throughout the jungle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The pins on the map above show the four hidden caches Gina reveals after you give her the Royal Army Transmissions. These locations are crates where you can find a small number of supplies, ideal for use during your adventures in Indiana Jones to purchase more gear or supplies to unlock secrets. You might have to search around these locations to find the exact box, but it should be a crate with a top you can open.

