How to unlock Voss’ Gold Stash safe in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

When you arrive to Sukhothai in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a primary item you need to unlock is the underwater breathing device. It’s an expensive item, but a great way to get money early is by stealing gold from Voss’ gold stash safe.

You can find Voss’ gold stash safe inside the Fascist compound, but getting to it is only half the challenge. The other is discovering the code on how to unlock it. Unfortunately, the clues you need to find that answer are hidden, and it might take some time for you to figure it out. We want to make it easier for you so you can continue the main quest, and buy the underwater breathing device. We’ll help you figure out the code to Voss’ gold stash safe, and how you unlock it in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Where to find Voss’ gold stash safe in Indiana Jones

Sneak inside the Fascist compound to find Voss’ gold safe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The gold stash safe you need to find is at the north camp in Sukhothai. It’s at the center of a restricted area, making it a difficult location to sneak through. Getting inside is a huge challenge, and walking through the multiple guards protecting it won’t be the best idea. Indiana Jones can fight, but it’s not an invincible soldier. Head on the east side of the stronghold, and look for the tiger drawings. The tiger drawings indicate rebels are providing you supplies, but in this case, they’re giving you a secure path.

Follow the tiger drawing on a crate’s side and go underneath the fortress. You can make your way through this location until you reach the back of the fortress, and you can sneak inside without too much fuss. There are a few guards, though, that you’ll want to knock out, giving you the freedom to scour the entire fortress to find what you need to unlock Voss’ gold stash safe. You do need to do a bit of fighting to get the code, too, so make sure to grab a nearby melee weapon to make short work of the guards.

Voss’ gold stash safe code in Indiana Jones

Dispatch the captain wandering the stronghold on the top floor, and steal the code instructions on his body. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike the other codes you’ve likely found for lockboxes, such as the Cloud Atlas or Egyptian Numeral, this is from a captain. You can find this captain wandering around the second story of the stronghold, and after you knock him out or beat him in a fistfight, you can loot his body. He will have the code instructions for unlocking the safe and the proper code you need to use, which is 5484. Although the safe came with those numbers, the captain did not have time to change them, and that makes your job much easier.

You can take that code to the safe and unlock it. You’ll get access to Voss’ gold, equating to 2,000 in the local currency. Not only can you use that to purchase the underwater breathing device in Indiana Jones, but expect to purchase other Exploration books you can find at the vendor, allowing you to complete more mysteries and side objectives while visiting Sukhothai. Similar to the Vatican and Gizeh, expect to find more medicine bottles, missing artifacts, relics, and much more while you’re here.

