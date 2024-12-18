How to complete A Game of Wits mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are plenty of mysteries and puzzles for you to unravel in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. A small one you can find while investigating the Nazi compound in Sukhothai is called A Game of Wits, where you have to solve a Mak-Yek Challenge to learn the lockbox code.

There are a handful of notes you need to find nearby to learn the proper way to decipher the game and get the code you need to unlock the safe. You’ll need to read the game’s rules to learn how to play it and develop a mental map of it in your head. You can unlock the safe after you have the four digits to beat the game. We’ll explain how to solve A Game of Wits mystery and get you the code for the safe in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Where to find A Game of Wits in Indiana Jones

Head to the northern camp and sneak through the guards to find this mystery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find this game inside a barracks at Voss’ camp. This is a Nazi-controlled piece of territory at the north section of Sukhothai, in a restricted area. You’ll have to go to this location to find it. To the west of the large building where you discover Voss’ Gold Stash is a two-story barracks, where you’ll find the Mak-Yek challenge. If you’re looking for them, you can also grab a Royal Army Transmission message nearby.

You need to grab two notes from the table: Mak-Yek Rules and Lorenzo’s Challenge. The rules are the more crucial details, but the challenge outlines the goal you need to complete. You need to capture all the red pieces on the Mak-Yek board. From there, the blue pieces you moved to capture those units become your four digits, and that’s how you unlock the safe, acquiring the contents inside.

How to solve Mak-Yek challenge and get safe code in Indiana Jones

Read through the Mak-Yek rules to review the moves you can make to capture the red pieces. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mak-Yek rules explain that you can only move your pieces horizontally or vertically. You can perform no diagonal movement. If you want to capture a piece, two of your pieces need to be on either side of it. If you want to capture all red pieces on the board, two blue pieces must surround them. You can only move four blue pieces once, giving you the code to the safe. Although you cannot interact with the game board to play it, you can play it in your head.

To complete the game for the code, you move the blue piece from F1 to F3. The second blue piece you want to move is H1 to D1. The third you want to move is at B1, and you want to bring it all the way up to B8. The final blue piece you want to move is at F8, and it goes down to F6. Using the numbers at the locations of where the blue pieces finish, the code for the safe is going to be 3186.

Opening the safe won’t contain any unique books or valuable guides on where to find secrets. Instead, it’ll contain a pile of money you can grab and use at any of the vendors throughout the region. On top of it, you’ll have completed another mystery in Sukhothai, bringing you one step closer to completing this collection in Indiana Jones.

