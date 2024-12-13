All Gizeh mysteries and how to solve them in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Gizeh is a massive area for you to explore in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. You’ll have a chance to work on the many mysteries hidden within this region, and several of them offer exclusive rewards for completing specific regional collections.

These mysteries are minor side quests, where you must complete a small puzzle. These are similar to the ones you discovered at the Vatican. We recommend you work through the main story before focusing on these mysteries, since they may not all be available. If you’re looking to complete the Riddles of the Ancients or Belongs in a Museum collections, these are a must-have focus for you to work on. We’ll break down every mystery you can find in Gizeh and how you solve them in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Gizeh mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Six mysteries await in Gizeh. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find six mysteries to solve while visiting Gizeh. These become available as you work through the story, and if you want to narrow down their exact location, make sure to visit Asmaa at the Gizeh Village Market to purchase a pamphlet to learn every location. Although it makes it easier to track down where to start these mysteries in Indiana Jones, it doesn’t provide the solution to them, and that’s the part you’ll have to figure out when you get there.

How to solve Seat of Eternity in Indiana Jones

Watch out for the large pit leading you to this mystery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When completing the Seat of Eternity mystery, it’s available to you between the Nazi Compound and the Nazi Vehicle Garage, toward the east. There’s a large pit you can fall into, but if you hug the side of the drop, you’ll fall to a lip that should catch you before you reach the bottom. Inside this tomb is a sarcophagus, with a dead body next to it with a note. The note reveals you need to track down four jars and align them to the correct positions in that room to complete the puzzle.

The dead body should have the first jar, and you can place it on the Falcon pedestal. There’s another jar on the ground between the gap and the next room, with a two-handed melee weapon. Throw the jar and melee weapon back the way you came. Climb up and cross the gap, which has a gated area. There’s a jar behind the gate you can lower using your whip. When you’re across the gap, use the melee weapon to break down the wall to find the final jar.

There are four canopic jars you need to track down and put in their proper place. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From left to right, put down the human jar, the falcon jar, the jackal jar, and finally the bamboo jar. After you’ve completed this, the sarcophagus will open up, revealing an ancient relic you can add to the Riddles of the Ancient collection.

How to solve Fortune’s Reach in Indiana Jones

Find the wanted poster at the Worker’s Camp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the Fortune’s Reach mystery, there’s a wanted poster you can find at the north end of the Worker’s Camp. After reading about it, you can discover where the two thieves stole red paint. When you arrive, you’ll have to follow a fresh set of footprints covered in red paint. The sand and the subtle red paint make it difficult to track down what happened to the thieves. The footprints will lead you to a small cave, and when you crawl through, you’ll discover the two did not put proper footholds in the area, which caused a cave-in, killing them.

How to solve The Haunting in Indiana Jones

You can learn about the Haunting and find the key for the location inside a Nazi camp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When working on The Haunting mystery, you’ll have to sneak into the Nazi camp next to the worker’s area. If you have the Wehrmacht disguise and key by this point, getting through this restricted area should be relatively simple. However, if you still have the Dig Site disguise, it might be more difficult getting into this area, and navigating to grab the mysterious note and key. The note describes how the Nazi’s don’t want to get into a particular tomb because they believed it’s haunted, and have locked it off.

Using the key, you can walk over to this tomb. It’s to the west of the Nazi camp. After you use the key to enter it, you’ll have to enter a small crawl space, where you hear several sounds that make it appear as if the location is haunted. However, when you reach the other side, it turns out to be a voice recording, and you’ll discover another ancient relic that you can add to your collection, completing this mystery.

How to solve Cloud Atlas in Indiana Jones

You can find the Cloud Atlas inside the weather station at the center of the Gizeh map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Cloud Atlas mystery is at the center of the Gizeh map in Indiana Jones. Here, you’ll find a weather station with several Nazis patrolling this area. We recommend dispatching them before you attempt to work in this area, especially as you’ll be attempting to unlock the Cloud Atlas lockbox. You’ll need the two notes from the front desk, the Cloud Atlas Page and Cloud Status Logbook, as you’ll be swapping between these two.

You want to focus on the four numbers on the Cloud Atlas page, and refer to the cloud page. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the Cloud Atlas Page are four numbers on the bottom left. Take these numbers and go to the Cloud Status Logbook to align them with a specific cloud that appeared that day. After you have the cloud, return to the Cloud Atlas Page to find the cloud and the number next to it, giving you a digit of the combination lock. The final code should be 0609, and then you can open the lockbox up to complete this mystery.

How to solve A Thief’s Promise in Indiana Jones

You can find the missing person on the far west side of the dig site. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can start A Thief’s Promise while visiting the Tomb of Khentkhawes. You’ll have to enter the restricted zone, where the Nazi’s are digging, on the northeast portion of this area. The note describes how a soldier has gone missing in the desert, and no one knows where to look. You need to find the location to the west of the tomb, outside the restricted zone. When you arrive, jump into the pit and find a two-handed melee weapon to break down the stone wall.

You can breakdown the loose wooden wall to reveal the area on the other side. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to reach the far end of the tomb, where you can find the dead soldier and a note. The note describes how a pair of soldiers would work together to cash in a big score, but one got greedy, knocking the other into the pit and taking everything for themselves. After reading the note, you’ll complete the mystery, but when you leave this area, the soldier who threw their partner into this pit appears, and you have to fight them before escaping.

How to solve Bright Future in Indiana Jones

Infiltrate the Nazi Vehicle Garage to start the Bright Future mystery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bright Future mystery starts at the center of the Nazi Vehicle Garage, inside the main tent. You’ll want to wear your Wehrmacht disguise at this location to successfully get through the many guards. When you’re inside the main tent, look for a note on the table with the radio set up, and you’ll learn there’s been a Nazi selling supplies to a black market. You can learn more that they hid a stash for someone who wanted a cut by reading a note at the bunks tent, to the east of the main one.

Find the lockbox at a midway point between the Sphinx and the Queen’s tomb. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you read the note, it describes a lockbox hidden in Gizeh between the cat statue and the queen’s tomb. The exact location is vague and you only get a large area with no exact information. You can find this lockbox northeast of the Tomb of Khentkhawes, next to a truck parked in the middle of the road. There might be a Nazi protecting it. The note you picked up from the bunker has the code to the lockbox, and it’s 0926. It is full of dynamite, and you have to run away as soon as you open it.

