As Microsoft continues its multi-platform strategies, it’s high time we discuss the future of Gears of War as a first-party Xbox franchise.

The series is set to receive a new entry, titled Gears of War: E-Day, and, if we go off of the numerous recent rumors, a remastered collection for the original Gears of War trilogy. But will they make their way to the PlayStation 5? Here’s all we know.

Will we see Gears of War E-Day on PS5?

Gears of War: E-Day is the latest entry into the long-running franchise. Image via The Coalition

On Jan. 30, Xbox announced its decision to port one of its biggest franchises, and arguably the biggest racing franchise in the world, Forza, to the PlayStation 5 this Spring. This was an equally shocking and expected move from Microsoft, as Xbox chief Phil Spencer previously said that no game is meant to be locked down to the Xbox, including Starfield, and, as we have since seen, Forza.

Thus, with the Xbox executives believing that releasing games on as many platforms as possible is the right way, we think Gears of War: E-Day will most likely come out on the PS5 at some point. Whether or not this will happen on launch day is unclear, as we’ve seen games such as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launch as timed exclusives for the Xbox. Since console sales have fallen in the last quarter of 2024, Xbox might be pivoting away from this hardware-selling approach, which could bring us Gears of War: E-Day as a launch-day PS5 and multiplatform title.

This is all still conjecture though, and no official announcement on E-Day‘s availability outside of Xbox and Microsoft platforms has been made.

Gears of War Trilogy is coming to PS5, according to rumors

Gears of War is one of the most beloved Xbox franchises and it would be quite something to see it on the PS5. Image via Coalition

Based on recent leaks and rumors by the leaker extas1s, who has previously revealed a ton of Xbox-related information in large part related to Game Pass titles, the Gears of War Trilogy is set to receive a multiplatform remastered collection. This collection will immediately acknowledge its PS5 destination, the leaker claims, and will come to the platform on the day it releases. This plays into the rumors over the past months that a Gears of War remastered collection is in the works, though few believed it would ever be ported to Sony’s consoles, let alone on day one.

Jez Corden, a reputable insider, wrote for Windows Central that at least Gears of War 1 Ultimate Edition is on its way to the PlayStation 5 this year. This could mean either that the title alone will launch on the PlayStation 5 or that it’s heading there as part of a collection, such as the one extas1s mentioned.

Keep in mind that this is still speculation and that official information is yet to come, and we’ll update this article if the information above is confirmed or debunked by Microsoft and Xbox.

