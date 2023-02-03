Gears of War 6 gets greenlight after Halo Infinite, Matrix cancellations clear the way

Rumors have been circulating around Gears of Wars 6’s development and as it turns out, it’s actually on its way. After two other titles from developers The Coalition failed to make it all the way to production-ready, the GoW series will now be their main priority.

The news came to light via a report from Jeff Grubb, shared on GiantBomb. With the two titles canned, the “studio is now going to move on fully to Gears 6,” Grubb shared.

The Coalition was reportedly assisting Epic Games on a The Matrix Awakens tech demo and designing a support role for Halo Infinite. However, both those gaming endeavors have now come to a disappointing and early end.

On the new focus, Grubb said: “This was all reflected in the layoffs that happened at Microsoft, which did hit The Coalition a little bit. I say now, it has likely moved on to Gears of War 6 in full over the course of the last year, but definitely, that will be their next game.”

There’s a chance the GoW series might get its next title as Netflix finalizes the upcoming Gears series on the platform. The streaming giant announced on Nov. 8, 2022, that the gory franchise will be making its way onto Netflix in due time, paired with the fun fact the GoW video-game series had sold “over 40 million copies.”

It’s safe to say, the next Gears of War gaming installment is sure to turn some heads, and it could be the perfect timing if it arrives side-by-side with the TV series.