At the Xbox Games Showcase, Gears of War returned with its latest installment, titled Gears of War E-Day. This new entry delves deep into the past, recounting the tale of Marcus Fenix and Don Santiago as they confront the Locust horde.

Recommended Videos

If you’ve been curious about whether your Xbox Game Pass includes support for the game, then you’ve come to the right spot.

Congrats, Game Pass holders. Image via Xbox

Is Gears of War E-Day on Game Pass?

During the Xbox Games Showcase trailer for Gears of War E-Day, it was announced that the game will be available on Game Pass from day one, and purchasable on Xbox Series S, Series X, and PC.

Although the release window remains uncertain, Microsoft assured players that all Game Pass subscribers can battle aliens without any additional charges.

Further details about the game are yet to be revealed, and we’ll continue to update this article accordingly.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy