Gears of War title image
Image via Xbox
Category:
Gears of War

Is Gears of War E-Day on Game Pass?

Its good news
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: Jun 9, 2024 03:36 pm

At the Xbox Games Showcase, Gears of War returned with its latest installment, titled Gears of War E-Day. This new entry delves deep into the past, recounting the tale of Marcus Fenix and Don Santiago as they confront the Locust horde.

Recommended Videos

If you’ve been curious about whether your Xbox Game Pass includes support for the game, then you’ve come to the right spot.

Gears of War
Congrats, Game Pass holders. Image via Xbox

Is Gears of War E-Day on Game Pass?

During the Xbox Games Showcase trailer for Gears of War E-Day, it was announced that the game will be available on Game Pass from day one, and purchasable on Xbox Series S, Series X, and PC.

Although the release window remains uncertain, Microsoft assured players that all Game Pass subscribers can battle aliens without any additional charges.

Further details about the game are yet to be revealed, and we’ll continue to update this article accordingly.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.
facebook