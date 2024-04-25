The gang in Gears of War 5.
Image via Coalition
Gears of War

Gears of War 6 reveal date teased—and it’s sooner than you think

Could it finally be time?
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Published: Apr 25, 2024 05:54 am

The Gears of War franchise has been on hiatus for half a decade, but a major hint just dropped for the reveal date of Gears of War 6.

Five years after the release of Gears of War 5, fans of the franchise have been eagerly anticipating the next entry in the series, and it seems it won’t be too long until we’re all given the information we crave.

Marcus and Kait in Gears of War 5.
The journey continues. Image via Coalition

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the voice of JD Fenix, Liam McIntyre, was asked by a fan about the situation with their in-game character after the events of Gears of War 5 and gave an intriguing response.

McIntyre, who saw his character JD killed off in Gears of War 5, was asked whether that death was canon and admitted he had “no idea”—but added that he thinks the answer will be made clear “in June.”

If that’s true, it means that we could finally see what’s on the cards for Gears of War 6 in as little as two months, after a lengthy wait for the next installment of the series—and the tease could pave the way for Gears of War 6 to appear at Summer Games Fest.

Fans had gotten used to regular releases in the Gears of War franchise after the first game debuted in 2006, with just a two-year wait for a sequel and three years after that for the third entry in the series.

Gears of War: Judgment then came out in 2013, two years after Gears of War 3, and acted as a prequel to the entire series, with players having to wait until 2016, five years after GOW3, for Gears of War 4.

Another three-year wait followed for Gears of War 5, with players settled into a fairly steady release calendar for the series. But things have gone silent since, and while Coalition is reportedly working on Gears of War 6, the title has yet to be officially announced.

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.