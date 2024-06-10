When does Gears of War E-Day release?

Gears of War E-Day is a new story in an old setting, so let’s see when we get to go back to the beginning of the bloodshed.

Needless to say, few people saw a Gears of War prequel coming—even though Gears of War 6 was outed a while back. Alas, Gears of War E-Day is real, and the emotional trailer brought the dynamic duo of Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago back together.

The world is a better place for it. The emotional resonance caused by the Gears of War E-Day lives in all of us, so let’s find out when E-Day is set to release.

Do we know when Gears of War E-Day releases?

Reunited at long last. Image via Xbox

At this moment in time, we don’t have either a Gears of War E-Day release date or a release window. My best guess is the title is still in the preliminary stages of development—but the announcement creates unreal levels of hype moving forward.

Not having any release indication is always frustrating, but I think we all sleep better knowing Gears of War E-Day is in development, and it should be a fascinating insight into the beginning of the Locust invasion.

Even if none of this matters to you, seeing Marcus and Dom back together again tugs on the heartstrings—I’m not crying, you are! Keep checking back to this page for all the latest updates and announcements regarding Gears of War E-Day‘s release schedule.

