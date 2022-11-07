A Gears of War movie, adult animated series, and potentially more projects are coming to Netflix

The Hammer of Dawn is going to look so badass.

Start up the “Dave Bautista for Marcus Fenix” campaign: Netflix is partnering up with The Coalition to develop a live-action Gears of War movie and an adult animated series.

The announcement comes on the 16th anniversary of the original Gears of War release on Xbox. The series has since seen several sequels and spin-offs, but a movie adaptation has been a long-requested dream from the fans. It’s now becoming a reality.

Gears of War was released 16 years ago today and to mark the occasion, Netflix has partnered with The Coalition to adapt the @GearsofWar video game saga into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series — with the potential for more stories to follow! pic.twitter.com/3zInFSnUu4 — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2022

Netflix says that there’s “potential for more stories” after the live-action feature film and adult animated series, so the list will likely grow if the first projects are deemed successful.

There have been talks about a Gears of War movie for well over a decade now, dating back to as far as the original game’s release in 2006. There’s no release window for the confirmed film, but at least fans now know it’s coming.

Actor Dave Bautista has been vocal in the past about his desire to play Marcus Fenix in a live-action Gears project. If he has the time on his schedule and the price is right, we could be seeing that come to life very soon.

Netflix’s commitment to creating adaptations of video game stories continues to grow. The company already boasts series from The Witcher, League of Legends, Castlevania, Cyberpunk 2077, and Resident Evil, among others. There’s even more in the pipeline, including BioShock, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Division, and more.