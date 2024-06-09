Gears of War: E-Day unveiled with return of fan-favorite character

The Gears of War franchise is back with Gears of War: E-Day, rolling back the years on the beloved Microsoft series with a prequel to the five games we’ve already had.

Gears of War: E-Day puts players front and center in the Locust invasion on Emergence Day, through the eyes of Marcus Fenix, and features the return of a beloved fan-favorite we thought was long lost.

He’s back. Image via The Coalition

Younger versions of Marcus Fenix and his partner Dom Santiago, who we last saw in Gears of War 3, in what is sure to be an emotional rollercoaster—as we already know Emergence Day is when Dom lost his wife and children.

In a post on the Xbox Wire, creative director Matt Searcy dubbed E-Day as “the moment it all comes together” and the “heart of the Gears universe.”

The trademark third-person action will return, alongside the ability to charge between cover, in an “explosive campaign” that is set 14 years before the events of the original Gears of War—highlighting how the world of Sera was ill-prepared for the Locust invasion.

Developer The Coalition are creating the Locusts are “living nightmares,” including redifining the Locust Drone, who became extremely easy to defeat, transforming them into “something fearsome, physically intimidating, and utterly brutal.”

There is one big omission in Gears of War: E-Day, however, as the beloved Chainsaw Lancer “doesn’t currently exist in that period”—but you will still be able to chainsaw Locusts, although details remain hidden for now.

No release window was shared for Gears of War: E-Day but, like other first-party Xbox titles, it will be available as part of an Xbox Game Pass subscription on day one.

