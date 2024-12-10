Forgot password
How to complete The Secret of Giants in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Track down the rest of the inscriptions to learn more about the history of giants who worked alongside the Vatican.
Published: Dec 10, 2024 12:25 pm

There are multiple collections and secrets to complete during your playthrough of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The Secret of Giants collection is one you’ll have the chance to complete while you’re in the Vatican to learn more about the secret inscriptions.

These inscriptions, found at set locations, tie into the larger mystery of the large giants who work alongside the Vatican. As you progress through the main quest, you learn they’ve devoted themselves to the church and preserving their history. You have to acquire four inscriptions for this collection for the main quest, but the remaining six are scattered along the way as you progress the main story. We’ll cover where you can find all The Secret of Giants inscription pictures, and how to get them in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All The Secret of Giants inscription locations in Indiana Jones

Taking a picture of a fountain inscription
Find all 10 hidden inscriptions throughout the Vatican. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 10 inscriptions you need to find to complete The Secret of Giants collection. These are hidden throughout the Vatican in Indiana Jones, but they’re closely aligned with the main story quests. You’ll find them along this path, and you can likely find them all before you have to leave the Vatican. It’s easy to miss them if you’re not looking, though, which is similar to the Ancient Artifacts you can find in these secret areas.

When you stumble across one of these inscriptions, make sure to take out your camera. You’ll need to get a good picture of them for it to count toward your collection, and then you can bring them back to Antonio, who’s waiting at the library. When you bring them all back to him, he’ll have the final ancient artifact for the Vatican Ancient Artifact collection that you have to find.

Here’s where you can find all 10 inscriptions for The Secret of Giants collection in Indiana Jones.

Inscription LocationDescriptionImage Location
Vatican GardenTo the east of the library, before you reach the Pharmacy, there’s a garden where several workers are operating at to clean up a garden. Head to the back, and the inscription will be at the fountain.Inscription location 1 map location
Belvedere CourtyardAt the center of the Belvedere Courtyard is a large fountain. On the northside of the fountain is the inscription.Inscription location 2 map pin
Belvedere CourtyardOn the southwest side of the Belvedere Courtyard is a fountain with the inscription. However, it’s on the second level. You can reach this by heading to the platform on the southside, and climbing the platforms. When you reach the top, make your way to the west, and you’ll find the fountain with the inscription.Inscription 3 map location pin
Borgia TowerFrom the third inscription, climb up another set of platforms on the far east side. When you reach the top, go through the open window into a private room and then climb the platforms outside this room. You’ll find the next fountain and inscription when you reach the top.Inscription 4 map location pin
Museum WingYou will find this inscription on the north side of the Museum Wing. However, to reach this location, you must work through A Nun in Trouble fieldwork, which requires some main quest progression. You’ll also want the Blackshirt disguise to make it easier to enter this area. You can find it up the stairs in the northern part of this area.Inscription 5 map location pin
Fountain of ConfessionWhen you reach the Fountain of Confession, head up the stairs to the left of it, and there’s a small fountain with another inscription on it.Inscription 6 map location pin
Vatican Post Office CellarWhen completing A Savage Discovery fieldwork, one of the final tasks you have to do is investigate the Vatican Post Office Cellar where the Fascists are keeping several historical items. You can find another inscription on the wall of this location.Inscription 7 map location pin
Apostolic PalaceAs you’re working your way through the sewers for the A Mad Priest quest, when you reach the end of it and head up toward the Apostolic Palace, there’s an inscription halfway through the staircase.Inscription 8 map location pin
Excavation SiteOn the northwest side of the Excavation Site, there’s an inscription placed on the wall. You’ll be able to freely explore this area while wearing the Blackshirt disguise.Inscription 9 map location pin
Blackshirt CampYou can find a Blackshirt camp on the south of the map. You can only reach this location as you progress the main story and encounter Gina for the first time. When you head into the camp, look to the west side, and you can find the final inscription. This is also where you can acquire the Blackshirt disguise.Inscription 10 map location pin
