How to complete Secret of the Queen Mother in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Gizeh is a perfect opportunity for Indiana Jones to show his prowess as an archeologist. When you reach the Tomb of Khentkawes in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, there’s an opportunity to uncover the mystery of this untouched location.

Recommended Videos

Although the Nazis are already there digging away at it, you have a chance to get to the real reward before they can figure it out. You’ll have a few obstacles along the way, such as turning off the nearby water pump and activating the elevator to reach the tomb. Once you’re beyond this point, it’s getting through the final puzzle to reach the end. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Secret of the Queen Mother in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to turn on Secret of the Queen Mother elevator in Indiana Jones

You can start the Secret of the Queen Mother quest as you approach her tomb. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This fieldwork can be found at the center of the Tomb of Khentkawes, on the far south of Gizeh in Indiana Jones. Alternatively, you can speak to Omar to the east of the tomb, studying what the Nazis are attempting to uncover at this location.

This is a restricted area, and everyone will be hostile to you in this area unless you’re wearing the Wehrmacht disguise. After you have that, navigating this area should be much easier. But you do have to do a fair amount of combat to turn on the elevator to reach the tomb.

Follow the power lines to reactivate the elevator. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two power outlets you need to activate. You can follow the blue and red wires from the elevator to different parts of this tomb. Several Nazis are patrolling this location, protecting them. The blue one is inside a dig site, on a platform. You’ll need to navigate to another part of the dig site for the red one. Expect both areas to be protected by Nazis, and we recommend using stealth to knock them out before switching the panels on.

After both are turned on, return to the elevator and you can head down into the tomb. As you might expect, there’s a puzzle at the bottom of the tomb that the Nazis couldn’t solve, which halted their progress.

How to complete the Secret of the Queen Mother mural puzzle in Indiana Jones

To figure this out, you’ll need to examine the stone dials and the mural. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How you’ll solve the riddle is by using the three stone dials you can find throughout this room. Each of the stone dials has a symbol: a bird, a snake, and a fish. You must place the correct dial in the slot to complete the puzzle. Unfortunately for players, there are no notes or overall context clues on how you have to solve this. But all the clues you need are on the dials and the mural painting.

The mural depicts three stages of the world: the water, the earth, and the air, which is also associated with the three animals. The fish dial needs to go in the bottom slot. The snake dial goes in the center spot. Finally, the top slot belongs to the bird. After you put them all in their correct spots, a light shines from the top spot, and highlights a stone wall behind you that you can break using a two-handed weapon. After you break it down, you’ll discover the Light Stelae, which you can bring back to Nawal for the Belongs in a Museum collection.

The last thing you have to do to complete this fieldwork is return to Omar, who helped put everything together. He will be in his original spot near the tomb, to the northeast of the dig site.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy