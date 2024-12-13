Forgot password
How to complete Belongs in a Museum Indiana Jones
How to complete Belongs in a Museum in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Locate the final Stelae tablets for Nawal so she can bring them to the Cairo Museum where they can be properly studied.
Zack Palm
Published: Dec 13, 2024 05:30 am

Indiana Jones is a man who wants to preserve history and ensure that it goes to the proper place in a country’s museum. During your time in Gizeh in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, you’ll have a chance to complete Belongs in a Museum, where you’ll locate Stelaes.

These Stelaes are large stone plates you can find throughout the region, and you’ll be attempting to do this for Nawal and the Cairo Museum. Nawal needs your help tracking them down, and you likely already have a few, as some are required to complete the main story, but you’ll still need to track down the remaining six. After you have them all, Nawal will give you a suitable reward, especially if you’re trying to complete other collections in Gizeh. We’ll help you track down the remaining Stelae locations for Belongs in a Museum to wrap up this area of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Stelae locations in Indiana Jones

Holding a Stelae ready for delivery
You need to track down all 10 Stelae to send them to the Cairo Museum. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These Stelae are scattered through the Gizeh region, and some become available as you complete other side activities or unlock additional items. These are critical to the research of the Great Circle, but the ones you don’t use for the main story are perfect to give to Professor Nawal, who can bring them to the Cairo Museum. This is a rather large activity, similar to finding the Gizeh medicine bottles.

These are where you can find all 10 Stelae tablets in Indiana Jones.

StelaeDescrptionLocation image
Amon StelaeThe Nazis have already discovered the Amon Stelae. They’re keeping it at the Nazi Compound on the north side of Gizeh. You can get through here if you have the Wehrmacht uniform and need the Wehrmacht key to unlock the room protecting it. The Amon Stelae is in the largest building, on the second floor.Amon Stelae location map pin
Construction StelaeYou can get the Construction Stelae by completing A Savage Predicament quest. This side activity appears close to the end of your time in Gizeh. Professor Savage reappears in Gizeh, and Sidney has once again gotten himself under arrest by the Nazis. After completing the quest and rescuing him, he gives you the Construction Stelae.Construction Stelae location map pin
Death StelaeThe Death Stelae is on the east side of the Temple Ruins, north of the Worker’s Site. You must find a small hole you can crawl through, blocked off by nests. You’ll have to use the lighter to burn them away. When you reach the other side, use your whip to cross the gap, and you can find the Death Stelae.Death Stelae location map pin
Giant StelaeThe Giant Stelae is to the south of the Gizeh Village. Be on the lookout for an excavation hole, and you can jump down it using your whip. When you reach the bottom, look for a small hole you can crawl through, and use your lighter to burn the wood away. You’ll find the Giant Stelae when you reach the end.Giant Stelae location map pin
Harvest StelaeThe Harvest Stelae is close to the Nazi Vehicle Garage. You can find it on the northwest side, outside the restricted territory. It’s inside a lockbox, but you can find the code for it on a note nearby, which should 0805.Harvest Stelae location map pin
Light StelaeThe Light Stelae is another quest-based reward. You’ll need to work through the Secret of the Queen Mother. Here, you’ll need to switch the power from the water pump to the elevator and then complete the puzzle inside the tomb to get your prize.Light Stelae location map pin
Protector StelaeThe Protector Stelae is at the end of the Sanctuary of the Guardians quest, which is likely one of the first quests you complete in Gizeh. This quest gets you the lighter and unlocks several other activities for you to complete. When you finish this quest, the Protector Stelae is your reward.Protector Stelae location map pin
Ra StelaeYou can find the Ra Stelae at the Khafre Excavation Site far west of Gizeh. You’ll want to seek out one of the lower tombs to explore, and you need to use a two-handed weapon to break your way through a wall to see this area. Once inside, look for an area you can burn away and crawl through to open the gate. You’ll then need to use your whip to cross the gap, and the Ra Stelae is on the other side.Ra Stelae location map pin
Sebek StelaeTo the south of the Nazi Compound is the entrance of a small excavation. You’ll want to bring the lighter with you. Follow the path until you reach a large gap, where you have to use your whip. However, lower yourself below the way you came and land on the other side, flipping the switch. This opens the gate so you can grab the Sebek Stelae.Sebek Stelae location map pin
Victory StelaeThe Victory Stelae is inside a small excavation site to the northwest of the Tomb of Khentkawes. It’s a straightforward find, but you do need the lighter to use a torch, which you can only do after completing Sanctuary of the Guardians.Victory Stelae location map pin

