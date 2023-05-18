GTA 6 fans are confident the game could be confirmed as soon as August

Grand Theft Auto 6 is looking likely to be confirmed this year according to the GTA fans in the subreddit r/GTA6. The confidence came from a recent earnings call released by Take Two.

A report from IGN on May 18 has hinted that Rockstar might release the game as early as next year due to the earnings call that Take Two recently released. This has hyped up the Reddit community r/GTA6 who have been waiting for the game.

Some fans have even delved deep into the history of Rockstar’s announcements and found evidence that the studio always puts their projection high in an earnings call in preparation for a large game release.

According to a Reddit thread that was created on May 18, if we’re expecting a 2024 release, the trailer must be coming around soon enough. Because if we’re going to check Rockstar’s history with trailers and releases, their longest was a gap of 18 months and that was Grand Theft Auto 5 and that was due to a delay. We do know that Rockstar loves their delays, Red Dead Redemption 2 was delayed a couple of times until it was released in spring 2018. Hopefully, this one doesn’t suffer the same fate.

GTA 6’s development had a hiccup last year in September 2022 when the game was leaked. Take Two said it was “really frustrating” that the game was leaked but it was more of an emotional and personal matter than anything else. Take Two’s CEO also said that game’s development won’t take any damage, but the teams did.

