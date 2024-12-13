Steam celebrates TGA 2024’s biggest surprise sequel with huge sale right now

This year’s showing of The Game Awards was pretty well-done, including numerous massive surprise reveals that drew huge cheers from those in attendance and people watching around the world.

Yes, games like Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and CD Projekt’s The Witcher 4 garnered the most interest on the night. But one of the biggest surprises of the night was the announcement that a sequel to 2006 PlayStation 2 classic Okami is being worked on, and the original director Hideki Kamiya is returning in what was a truly stunning reveal for many at the show.

A masterpiece. Image via Capcom

To celebrate the news, the original game is on a massive 75 percent discount on Steam right now. Okami HD is currently listed at just $4.99, and it says that the offer will end on Dec. 19. So, if you’re like me and never played the original but are interested in what’s next, you can pick it up on the cheap.

Okami HD is an HD remaster of the PS2 original, which launched on PS4, Xbox One, and Steam on Dec. 12, 2017. Both were praised for the game’s gorgeous art style and graphics, fun gameplay, and engaging storyline that likely still withstands the test of time.

“Experience the critically acclaimed masterpiece with its renowned Sumi-e ink art style in breathtaking high resolution,” the game’s description reads. “Take on the role of Amaterasu, the Japanese sun goddess who inhabits the form of a legendary white wolf, on a quest to defeat Orochi, an eight-headed demon and tyrannical monster responsible for turning the world of Nippon into a ruined wasteland.”

If you’re a fighting game esports fan, you may be familiar with Amaterasu (or Ammy as she’s lovingly called) from Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, but this is the game where she originated from and became a legend in, and I may or may not have already purchased it.

If you’re not a PC gamer, Okami is also $5 on Nintendo Switch. The deal has not hit the PlayStation Store just yet.

