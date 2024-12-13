Everything Announced at The Game Awards 2024

The Game Awards has arrived, and like previous shows, there are a bunch of huge game reveals throughout the night that’ll appease fans across the globe.

If you aren’t able to watch the show or are from Europe and are waking up the next day, don’t panic! We have collected all the most significant announcements from the night to bring you up to speed. Equally, if you don’t want to watch the show and only care about what was announced, this list should also help you there.

With that in mind, here is a list of all the biggest announcements from The Game Awards in the order that they happened for you to sink your teeth into. The list doesn’t include everything, but some of the bigger reveals to wet your appetite.

The Game Awards 2024: Every big announcement from gaming’s biggest show

Ninja Gaiden Ragebound

Ninja Gaiden kickstarted the pre-show with a nice 2D style and a return to the classic Koei Tecmo series.

Slay the Spire is coming to Early Access in 2025

We got a first look at Slay the Spire 2, including a reconfirmation that the game is still coming in 2025.

Shadow Labryinth – A Pac-Man Horror Game

This next world premiere is a take on the iconic and legendary series from @BandaiNamcoUS. THIS is Shadow Labyrinth. #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/T9wFJR9VKs — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 13, 2024

Coming from Bandai, a new take on Pac-Man as you take part in a horror game based on the recent Secret Level Pac-Man episode.

This article is being updated as announcements happen.

