The Game Awards trophy
Image via The Game Awards
Category:
The Game Awards

All winners from the Game Awards 2024

Who won in the end? Let's find out.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Dec 12, 2024 07:33 pm

The Game Awards 2024 has arrived, and with it, we finally know whose past year of hard work has paid off by taking over one of the nearly 30 awards on offer at the night, including the converted Game of the Year award.

On top of the awards, fans can look forward to a slew of new game announcements from developers and publishers worldwide, and the odd surprise reveal and spectacle. But if you missed the show or just want to know who won what, then look no further.

Here is a completed list of all 29 categories at The Game Awards, including the nominees and, most important, who won.

Table of contents

Every Game Awards 2024 Winner

The Game Awards logo with a statue of a women in the background.
Winners time. Image via The Game Awards

Game of the Year

Winner: TBA

Nominees

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

Winner: TBA

Nominees

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative

Winner: TBA

Nominees

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantanzio
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

Winner: TBA

Nominees

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva

Best Score and Music

Winner: TBA

Nominees

  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

Winner: TBA

Nominees

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

Winner: Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2)

Nominees

  • Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
  • Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)
  • Humberly González (Star Wars Outlaws)
  • Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
  • Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2)

Innovation in Accessibility

Winner: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Nominees

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

Winner: Neva

Nominees

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Ongoing Game

Winner: TBA

Nominees

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2

Best Community Support

Winner: TBA

Nominees

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

Winner: TBA

Nominees

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

Winner: TBA

Nominees

  • Balatro
  • Animal Well
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

Winner: TBA

Nominees

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR Game

Winner: Batman: Arkham Shadow

Nominees

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

Winner: TBA

Nominees

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

Winner: TBA

Nominees

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

Winner: TBA

Nominees

  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting Game

Winner: Tekken 8

Nominees

  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • MultiVersus
  • Tekken 8

Best Family Game

Winner: Astro Bot

Nominees

  • Princess Peach: Showtime!
  • Astro Bot
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Winner: TBA

Nominees

  • Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)
  • Age of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)
  • Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
  • Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)

Best Sports/Racing Game

Winner: TBA

Nominees

  • F1 24
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • NBA 2K25
  • Top Spin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer Game

Winner: TBA

Nominees

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Best Adaptation

Winner: TBA

Nominees

  • Arcane
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Most Anticipated Game

Winner: TBA

Nominees

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of the Year

Winner: TBA

Nominees

  • CaseOh
  • IlloJuan
  • Techno Gamerz
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

Winner: League of Legends

Nominees

  • DOTA 2
  • Counter-Strike 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Winner: Faker

Nominees

  • 33
  • Aleksib
  • Chovy
  • Faker
  • ZyWoO
  • ZmjjKk

Best Esports Team

Winner: T1 (League of Legends)

Nominees

  • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • NAVI (Counter-Strike)
  • T1 (League of Legends)
  • Team Liquid (DOTA 2)
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
