All winners from the Game Awards 2024

The Game Awards 2024 has arrived, and with it, we finally know whose past year of hard work has paid off by taking over one of the nearly 30 awards on offer at the night, including the converted Game of the Year award.

On top of the awards, fans can look forward to a slew of new game announcements from developers and publishers worldwide, and the odd surprise reveal and spectacle. But if you missed the show or just want to know who won what, then look no further.

Here is a completed list of all 29 categories at The Game Awards, including the nominees and, most important, who won.

Every Game Awards 2024 Winner

Game of the Year

Winner: TBA

Nominees

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

Winner: TBA

Nominees

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative

Winner: TBA

Nominees

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantanzio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

Winner: TBA

Nominees

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Best Score and Music

Winner: TBA

Nominees

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

Winner: TBA

Nominees

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

Winner: Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2)

Nominees

Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)

Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

Humberly González (Star Wars Outlaws)

Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)

Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2)

Innovation in Accessibility

Winner: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Nominees

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

Winner: Neva

Nominees

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Ongoing Game

Winner: TBA

Nominees

Destiny 2

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Best Community Support

Winner: TBA

Nominees

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

Winner: TBA

Nominees

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

Winner: TBA

Nominees

Balatro

Animal Well

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

Winner: TBA

Nominees

AFK Journey

Balatro

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR Game

Winner: Batman: Arkham Shadow

Nominees

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

Winner: TBA

Nominees

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

Winner: TBA

Nominees

ASTRO BOT

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

Winner: TBA

Nominees

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting Game

Winner: Tekken 8

Nominees

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

MultiVersus

Tekken 8

Best Family Game

Winner: Astro Bot

Nominees

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Astro Bot

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Winner: TBA

Nominees

Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)

Age of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)

Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)

Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)

Best Sports/Racing Game

Winner: TBA

Nominees

F1 24

EA Sports FC 25

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer Game

Winner: TBA

Nominees

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Best Adaptation

Winner: TBA

Nominees

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Most Anticipated Game

Winner: TBA

Nominees

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Grand Theft Auto VI

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of the Year

Winner: TBA

Nominees

CaseOh

IlloJuan

Techno Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

Winner: League of Legends

Nominees

DOTA 2

Counter-Strike 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Winner: Faker

Nominees

33

Aleksib

Chovy

Faker

ZyWoO

ZmjjKk

Best Esports Team

Winner: T1 (League of Legends)

Nominees

Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

NAVI (Counter-Strike)

T1 (League of Legends)

Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

