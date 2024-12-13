All winners from the Game Awards 2024

The Game Awards 2024 has arrived, and with it, we finally know whose past year of hard work has paid off by taking over one of the nearly 30 awards on offer at the night, including the converted Game of the Year award.
On top of the awards, fans can look forward to a slew of new game announcements from developers and publishers worldwide, and the odd surprise reveal and spectacle. But if you missed the show or just want to know who won what, then look no further.
Here is a completed list of all 29 categories at The Game Awards, including the nominees and, most important, who won.
Table of contents
- Every Game Awards 2024 Winner
- Game of the Year
- Best Game Direction
- Best Narrative
- Best Art Direction
- Best Score and Music
- Best Audio Design
- Best Performance
- Innovation in Accessibility
- Games for Impact
- Best Ongoing Game
- Best Community Support
- Best Independent Game
- Best Debut Indie Game
- Best Mobile Game
- Best VR/AR Game
- Best Action Game
- Best Action/Adventure Game
- Best RPG
- Best Fighting Game
- Best Family Game
- Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Best Sports/Racing Game
- Best Multiplayer Game
- Best Adaptation
- Most Anticipated Game
- Content Creator of the Year
- Best Esports Game
- Best Esports Athlete
- Best Esports Team
Every Game Awards 2024 Winner
Game of the Year
Winner: TBA
Nominees
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Game Direction
Winner: TBA
Nominees
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Narrative
Winner: TBA
Nominees
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantanzio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
Best Art Direction
Winner: TBA
Nominees
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Best Score and Music
Winner: TBA
Nominees
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design
Winner: TBA
Nominees
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Performance
Winner: Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2)
Nominees
- Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
- Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)
- Humberly González (Star Wars Outlaws)
- Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
- Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2)
Innovation in Accessibility
Winner: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Nominees
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Games for Impact
Winner: Neva
Nominees
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Best Ongoing Game
Winner: TBA
Nominees
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Best Community Support
Winner: TBA
Nominees
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Best Independent Game
Winner: TBA
Nominees
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Best Debut Indie Game
Winner: TBA
Nominees
- Balatro
- Animal Well
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Best Mobile Game
Winner: TBA
Nominees
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Best VR/AR Game
Winner: Batman: Arkham Shadow
Nominees
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Best Action Game
Winner: TBA
Nominees
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Action/Adventure Game
Winner: TBA
Nominees
- ASTRO BOT
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best RPG
Winner: TBA
Nominees
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Fighting Game
Winner: Tekken 8
Nominees
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
- Tekken 8
Best Family Game
Winner: Astro Bot
Nominees
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Astro Bot
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Sim/Strategy Game
Winner: TBA
Nominees
- Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)
- Age of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)
- Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)
- Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)
Best Sports/Racing Game
Winner: TBA
Nominees
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Best Multiplayer Game
Winner: TBA
Nominees
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Best Adaptation
Winner: TBA
Nominees
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Most Anticipated Game
Winner: TBA
Nominees
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Content Creator of the Year
Winner: TBA
Nominees
- CaseOh
- IlloJuan
- Techno Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Best Esports Game
Winner: League of Legends
Nominees
- DOTA 2
- Counter-Strike 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
Winner: Faker
Nominees
- 33
- Aleksib
- Chovy
- Faker
- ZyWoO
- ZmjjKk
Best Esports Team
Winner: T1 (League of Legends)
Nominees
- Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- NAVI (Counter-Strike)
- T1 (League of Legends)
- Team Liquid (DOTA 2)
Published: Dec 12, 2024 07:33 pm