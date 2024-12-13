Astro Bot wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024

It seems like the long journey to Astro Bot has paid off. Released in September to universal acclaim—including ours—the 3D platformer now has an even stronger title: Game of the Year.

Recommended Videos

After ten years in the making and a series of smaller iterations and demos, Astro Bot finally came out as a celebration of PlayStation’s 30th anniversary. Over the 90 levels, 60 planets, and six galaxies, the game takes players on a journey through gaming history, and PlayStation history specifically. It uses up all that the new console generation has to offer. And although it is a PlayStation exclusive, which makes sense given all the context, Astro Bot has managed to win the hearts of most gamers.

One of the most specific ways the game honors the decades-long line is through a series of levels inspired by Sony’s most iconic franchises, each representing a console era. This includes Ape Escape (from the first PlayStation), God of War (representing the PlayStation 2), Uncharted (for PlayStation 3), LocoRoco (for the PSP), and Horizon (representing the PlayStation 4).

Developers at Team Asobi also took home three other awards out of seven total nominations, making them among the biggest winners of the night. In the dev team’s own words, “Nothing can prepare you for that.”

The team also thanked the people responsible for all the big franchises honored in Astro Bot for giving the rights to their IPs “without asking anything in return” just to be part of the celebration. This is a magnificent demonstration that shows the power of collaboration and love for games. And we hope it lives on.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy