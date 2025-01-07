All Final Encore Puzzle Piece locations in Astro Bot

Whether you’re heroically rescuing a Katamari Damacy Bot or unlocking a Yharnam Hunter costume, Astro Bot’s dense runtime offers a metric ton of referential PlayStation goodies. The main way to unlock new Crash Site activities is to collect puzzle pieces scattered throughout the game’s planets (stages).

Each stage contains two to three puzzle pieces located in clever off-the-beaten-path areas. The Final Encore planet is a late-game secret level containing some particularly clever puzzle pieces, and that’s where this guide comes in handy!

How to unlock the Final Encore planet in Astro Bot

Lost Galaxy adds 10 hidden stages. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The hidden Final Encore planet only gets unlocked after achieving 100 percent completion rate for the Lost Galaxy. If you’ve been scouring every nook and cranny Astro Bot’s levels, you’ve probably already found a Lost Galaxy planet. Taking a play out of Super Mario World, these Lost Galaxy levels get unlocked upon finding the secret exits within certain planets. Thankfully, players have a hearty 10 Lost Galaxy planets to enjoy throughout Astro Bot, each containing five bots and two puzzle pieces to find within them. Obtaining every bot and puzzle piece in Lost Galaxy unlocks the ultra secret Final Encore planet.

Final Encore tips and tricks

You have five bots and two puzzle pieces to get within Final Encore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Right out of the gate, you’re given a new cymbal crash ability to use throughout the Final Encore level. Push down the L2 and R2 triggers simultaneously to smash both cymbals together. Cymbals don’t actually attack enemies but stun them or knock over the new drum enemy. Throughout the stage, you’ll encounter various platforms with large googly eyes—use the cymbals next to these guys to move them around and progress forward.

First Final Encore Puzzle Piece

The first puzzle piece is located at the third checkpoint. See that drum enemy rolling at you? Striking your cymbals flips the drum on its side, where a cushioned jump platform welcomes you. Or, you can safely ignore it and get the puzzle piece by heading to the ledge to the right side.

First puzzle piece is to the right of the drum. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The puzzle piece is just past the red wall with googly eyes. Sound the cymbals in front of the wall to push it back and reveal a pull plug. Simply pull the plug to get the first Final Encore puzzle piece.

Puzzle piece get! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Second Final Encore Puzzle Piece

The second and last puzzle piece is located a short distance away from the sixth checkpoint. You can see this puzzle piece floating on an island with balloons over it to the right.

Yharnam bot looking at puzzle piece two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get over to the puzzle piece, sound the cymbal near the white googly eyes to extend the shutters, creating platforms for you to reach the puzzle piece. Just jump up to claim the last puzzle piece within the Final Encore planet.

The last puzzle piece is easy to spot from a distance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reward for collecting every puzzle piece

Now that you have every puzzle piece this top-secret stage has to offer, why not see if you get anything for your efforts? After collecting every last puzzle piece in the base game, you’ll be gifted the illustrious golden statue when you visit the Crash Site. Still need some help finding specific puzzle pieces or bots? Check out our helpful collection guides so you can be assured you’ve swept those pesky stages keeping you from 100 percent.

