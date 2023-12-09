When does Jurassic Park: Survival release?

One of the biggest and best surprises from The Game Awards 2023 was the announcement of a brand new Jurassic Park adventure game that will not only be a single-player, action-adventure experience, but will also be set just a day after the conclusion of the 1993 original film.

Jurassic Park: Survival is sure to get players excited, especially those who are already big fans of the Jurassic Park series. If you’re wondering when Jurassic Park: Survival will launch, or whether a release date has even been announced yet, we’ve got you covered.

What is Jurassic Park: Survival?

Welcome to Isla Nublar. Image via Saber Interactive

Jurassic Park: Survival puts players in the shoes of Dr. Maya Joshi, an unlucky InGen scientist who wasn’t able to evacuate Isla Nublar during the events of the first film. Players will have to be smart to survive the island and its hungry, scaly inhabitants. You’ll be able to explore the iconic location that is Isla Nublar, bringing the world of the first Jurassic Park film to life like never seen before.

Survival looks to combine stealth with action alongside a thrilling single-player narrative, which is very exciting for a video game based on a massive franchise as well-known as Jurassic Park.

When is Jurassic Park: Survival coming out?

Cute, but deadly. Image via Saber Interactive

Jurassic Park: Survival’s release date or window was not announced with its reveal trailer at The Game Awards. At the time of writing, Survival’s release date is unknown, and we can only speculate. That said, if we had to guess, we’d predict the game will launch at some point in 2024.

If you want to keep up with the latest information about Jurassic Park: Survival as it comes out, you could subscribe to the official newsletter on the Jurassic Park: Survival website.

What platforms will Jurassic Park: Survival release on?

Maya Joshi is having a bad day. Image via Saber Interactive

While we don’t know when Jurassic Park: Survival will launch, we do know what platforms it will be released on. At the end of the reveal trailer, it was announced that Survival will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more about Jurassic Park: Survival or its release date, so stay tuned for more.