Witcher 4 trailer unveils Ciri as successor to Geralt

The Witcher 4 has officially been revealed in an announcement at The Game Awards and a familiar face will be taking the reigns from Geralt of Rivia.

It’s been nine years since Geralt’s last adventure in Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, and fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the next installment in the franchise. Finally, those prayers have been answered in a huge reveal.

There are no gods here, only monsters ⚔️



We're thrilled to reveal the first look at #TheWitcherIV — our upcoming single-player open-world RPG. It marks the beginning of a new saga with Ciri as a protagonist, embarking on her own journey to become a professional monster slayer.… pic.twitter.com/Xu3YleR2iv — The Witcher (@witchergame) December 13, 2024

As previously confirmed, The Witcher 4 will not be focused on Geralt of Rivia and instead puts players in control of Ciri, a character familiar to those who have enjoyed the game and the Netflix series. Geralt will still make an appearance, though.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), CD Projekt Red informed fans The Witcher 4 will be the “beginning of a new saga” with Ciri leading the way, as she embarks on “her own journey to become a professional monster slayer.”

The bad news, however, is that no details were provided on a release window for the title, though it’s still expected to be a few years off. No details were provided on platforms either, but there’s unlikely to be any surprises there.

The Witcher 4 will be released on Unreal Engine 5, a significant shift from CD Projekt Red after their own proprietary engine was used on the likes of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077—the latter of which saw the Phantom Liberty expansion this year, leaving sights now firmly set on The Witcher 4.

Full production on the title began earlier this year, previous comments confirm, but the team has learned from the issues experienced in Cyberpunk 2077’s turbulent launch and won’t be rushing to get The Witcher 4 over the line before it’s fully ready.

