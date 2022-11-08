Take-Two is confident jumbo GTA 6 leak won’t actually impact game’s development

As long as it doesn't get delayed like GTA V did, we're good.

Rockstar had possibly one of the worst leaks in gaming history earlier this year, with largely unfinished elements of their upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 title thrust out into the world.

This debacle left Rockstar in a legal battle with a 17-year-old alleged hacker, who showcased the game for all the world to see. Basically, the world saw everything.

Rockstar was optimistic in the days following the leaks. However, what they saw in their crystal ball couldn’t have prepared them for their stock dropping as a result. The Rockstar team went into damage control, minimizing any more changes to their stock price.

“At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects,” Rockstar said.

Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two has backed the GTA devs at their second-quarter earnings call, with CEO Strauss Zelnick standing by their optimism following the leaks.

“With regards to the leak, it was terribly unfortunate, and we take those sorts of incidents very seriously indeed,” Zelnick said

“There’s no evidence any material assets were taken, which is a good thing, and certainly the leak won’t have any influence on development or anything of the sort, but it is terribly disappointing and causes us to be ever more vigilant on matters relating to cybersecurity.”

The leaks showed the title will be set in Vice City, with two different protagonists for players to play as, one being the first playable female character in GTAs story mode.