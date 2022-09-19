Rockstar breaks silence on GTA 6 and impact on Grand Theft Auto franchise

Rockstar Games is not expecting to disrupt its live game services or the development of Grand Theft Auto 6 following the hacking attack that took place this weekend.

In addition to leaking GTA 6 gameplay, the hacker claimed to also have the source code of GTA V and GTA 6 in their possession. The hacker was looking to negotiate GTA V’s source code for “five figures” but didn’t want to sell the source code for GTA 6. Rockstar acknowledged what was leaked is “early development footage” for the next GTA.

“At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects,” Rockstar said in an official statement. “We are extremely disappointed to have any details on our next game shared with you all this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations.”

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

Rockstar said it will update everyone again “soon” and that will properly reveal GTA 6 once the game is ready. The leaks confirmed that the next installment of the GTA franchise will indeed take place in Vice City as initially rumored and showed the new interior of car physics and mechanics, and new passenger shooting mechanics.

This hacking attack could severely change how the gaming industry operates in terms of security, considering how much the hacker leaked and how popular the GTA franchise is around the world. There were concerns about how it could affect GTA‘s online services, but Rockstar has said it’s not worried about that.

There is no release date for GTA 6 yet, but from what we saw in the leaks, the game is still in the early stages of development.