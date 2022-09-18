GTA 6 leak shows updated Passenger shooting mechanics

Many GTA 6 leaks have surfaced online, giving fans an idea of what to expect from the upcoming title. One of the videos featured unique passenger shooting mechanics, where a character is taking on a few cop cars while on a vehicle. While these leaks are not an exact representation of the game, it shows some of the things characters can do in Grand Theft Auto 6.

In a Reddit Post by u/TheOneWhoWil, the character animation is seen to be using a weapon while inside a vehicle. Two cop cars are chasing this vehicle, while the character shoots at them from a moving car. This footage shows parts of how vehicular combat might work in GTA 6. The video shows some differences from GTA V’s passenger shooting. Features from the prebuild gameplay are visible on the clip, showing that this is still under development.

Another Reddit Post by u/yeoyoyeo shows a character sitting in the passenger seat of a car while aiming a handgun toward the rear end. The video also features a slight glimpse of the words on a building that says “Vice City.” Speculations and rumors suggest that GTA VI will be based on Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and the clip seemingly confirms this. Several other leaks also pointed to a cop car that may belong to a different district in GTA 6.

Similarly, other leaked videos also feature how car physics would work in Grand Theft Auto 6. While these videos give fans a lot to think about, they are in no way the final product. It is clear that they are taken from a test build, and players need to remember that this doesn’t confirm any feature being added to GTA 6. Rockstar Games have yet to release an official statement, and players can expect more details regarding these leaks to be revealed soon.