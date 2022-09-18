GTA 6 leak shows new interior car physics and mechanics

GTA VI is unquestionably one of the most anticipated games. New leaks have surfaced, revealing various features players may get to see in this upcoming classic. Vehicles are a major part of the game, and fans are always eager to see new car mechanics getting added to GTA VI.

Reddit user u/GorillazOF made a Reddit post with a clip in the leaked video showing the interior of a car and its mechanics in the GTA VI leak. The leak also featured various customization options for the vehicle, revealing how the inside of a car looks in GTA VI. Following these leaks, the Grand Theft Auto community cannot wait to see all the unique vehicle mechanics that may arrive with the game.

The car interior physics leak shows a range of options that allows players to fiddle with the vehicle’s details. Several Reddit users compared this change in GTA VI to Gran Turismo, which has a massive range of vehicle customization options. The leaked video shows how players can change positions for different parts of car physics. The car interior has various parts like an armrest, brake, clutch, gas, glovebox, mirrors, park brake, steer reach, steering rake, sunvisor, and more.

The car physics leak shows that the vehicle’s steering can be repositioned vertically. Similarly, players can do the same for brakes, clutch, and other interior parts. Despite the veracity of these videos, players need to remember that these leaks do not confirm if the mechanics will be available in GTA VI. Most of the leaks are taken from test build versions of the game, meaning the developers may change it. Rumors also suggest that GTA VI will be set in the iconic Vice City, paying homage to the popular 2002 title.