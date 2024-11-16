Best racing games for PS5

Racing is one of the oldest genres in the gaming industry. Many of us grew up enjoying classics like Need for Speed Most Wanted. Now there are more racing games than ever before, with many of them available on consoles like PlayStation 5.

Recommended Videos

Like any genre, racing games have evolved immensely. Today, players may choose from lifelike simulations of true competitions like F1 to fast-paced, chaotic street racing titles like the Need for Speed franchise. With so many options, choosing a perfect game to spend your evenings with may seem like a tough nut to crack. Fortunately, with many races in our gaming resumés, we know the best ones which are currently available on PS5.

Here are the 10 best racing titles currently available on PlayStation 5.

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 is widely regarded as the best racing game on the platform. Image via Sony

Released in 2022, Gran Turismo 7 lets you participate in a single-player campaign once again, with Special Events, Championships, Driving Schools, dealerships, and more also being at your disposal. With the title being specifically optimized for the PS5, the gameplay is elevated to a new level. DualSense controller works perfectly with the dedicated ray-tracing and Tempest Engine to support real-time effects, 3D spatial audio, and the 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. If you’re looking for an exciting, polished racing game with enough content to keep you glued for hours, Gran Turismo 7 should be your choice. It is currently available for $69.99 in the PlayStation Store.

F1 24

Verstappen in the lead? Of course. Image via Electronic Arts

For many racing game fans, Sundays are the most important days of the week. Not only because it usually means they can dive into their favorite titles but also because they can often watch a live Formula 1 race broadcast. And for those who want to do more than just follow the real-life action, F1 24 is a dream come true.

Like in the previous entries, players use their controllers to navigate the imitations of real cars from the F1 teams. In F1 24, players can try a campaign mode, where they take on the role of one of the current drivers in the competition. All in all, it’s a perfect game for both diehard and casual fans of Formula 1, and it is currently available for $69.99 in the PS5 store.

The Crew Motorfest

The colors in Motorfest are simply gorgeous. Image via Ubisoft

The Crew Motorfest throws you in the middle of a Hawaii island where everyone thinks and breathes racing.

The Ubisoft production features both single-player and multiplayer modes. The former are divided into playlists, with each one of them having a different theme, allowing everyone to find something for themselves. Different multiplayer modes are also worth your attention. They offer classic races with up to 28 players and even include a unique Battle Royale mode, where you need to destroy other crews’ cars to secure a win and that chicken dinner. The Crew Motorfest is one of the most diverse racing games in the mix, perfect for players who are looking for something fresh. It’s available on the PS store for $69.99.

Burnout Paradise Remastered

One of the greatest racing classics, remastered. Image via Electronic Arts

Not everyone is on the hunt for something new, though. Sometimes, players are looking for vintage, original street races. In fact, there haven’t been that many new titles that offered that kind of gameplay in the past couple of years. However, that’s where the remasters come in, and Burnout Paradise Remastered is an excellent choice.

As you probably already figured out, the game is a 2018 remaster of the 2008 classic. Players once again dive into Paradise City, fasten their seatbelts (or don’t; that’s what true street racing is about), and compete in numerous exhilarating races. The title offers dozens of unique cars, and like in the original entry, the gameplay isn’t only about winning the race by being the first one to the finish line—you may also do so by devastating the rivals’ cars in the process. Burnout Paradise Remastered pays tribute to the original by being an extremely fast-paced racing simulator, which is usually available for $19.99 on the PS Store but often goes on discount down to $4.99.

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

An underrated yet amazing Need for Speed entry. Image via Electronic Arts

One could never make a list of best racing games without mentioning at least one Need for Speed title. We didn’t, and we even included two of them, starting with Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered. And for a good reason.

While many of us grew up alongside NFS Most Wanted or Underground 2, Hot Pursuit was an underrated 2009 release that featured more hectic and creative races. Police chases played a major part in its gameplay, with tons of tools on both sides to either catch or escape the other side. It’s a love letter to the classic racing gameplay, where you either win the competition or get caught in the process, accompanied by an excellent selection of 2000s soundtrack. The remastered version is exactly that, and while its outdated graphics might be a bit repellent, it’s an ideal choice to go down for a short trip down memory lane. It’s usually priced at $39.99, but it’s often discounted to $4.99, and it’s a part of the EA Play subscription.

Need for Speed Unbound

Looking for a more comic-book vibe? Search no more. Image via Electronic Arts

If you’re looking for some Need for Speed action but in a relatively new and unique fashion, then you should turn your head to Unbound. The game was released in 2022 and brought a fresh look to the street racing genre with more colorful, almost comic book-like graphics.

The gameplay itself is an updated take on traditional street racing, where clashes with the police are also included as one of the main features. It also reintroduced the heat system from Need for Speed Heat, where players gain fame among the police. The title is currently available on the PlayStation Store for $79.99.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Bringing the Bandicoot and other characters to a Mario Kart-style racing. Image via Activision Blizzard

Since we’re talking PS5, we must include at least one game that includes characters from the platform’s exclusives, like Crash Bandicoot. And for that reason, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled has made its way here. Oh, it’s also one of the most fun racing experiences on the console.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled was released in 2019, but it’s still enjoyable in 2024. As you can imagine, the core of its gameplay lies in selecting a character from the Crash Bandicoot series, your kart, a game mode, and so on. It’s a perfect choice for old-school PlayStation fans looking for a perfect option to turn on and enjoy with friends (up to four players on LAN, eight online). It’s available for $39.99.

MotoGP 24

Not a fan of cars? We got you. Image via Milestone S.r.I.

So, we’ve mentioned a bunch of game which include cars, but that’s not everything racing is about. For those looking for some motorbike action, we recommend MotoGP 24.

Similar to how F1 24 is a gaming take on the Formula 1 circuit, MotoGP 24 does the same for the MotoGP World Championship. In the game, players may challenge themselves in multiple categories, including Moto2 and Moto3, indulge in a unique career, or take on the mantle of one of the drivers currently competing in the World Championship. Usually, you can get it for $49.99 on the PS Store, but it’s often discounted by 50 percent.

Lego 2K Drive

Of course, it wouldn’t be a true list without the Lego franchise mentioned. Image via 2K

Developed by Visual Concepts and released by 2K, Lego 2K Drive offers a third-person gameplay where players, you guessed it, drive LEGO cars. However, that’s not all. The environment is destructible, like in many other LEGO titles, but the racing isn’t limited to simple, straightforward stuff, with several game modes and challenges available. It’s pure fun all around, and it costs $39.99, though it’s often discounted by 40 or 50 percent.

EA Sports WRC

The latest iteration of the classic Colin McRae Rally series. Image via Electronic Arts

To finish off the list, we present you the latest version of an absolute classic when it comes to racing—EA Sports WRC. Like the legendary Colin McRae Rally series, which many of us played when growing up, EA Sports WRC holds the license for arguably the most exciting and adventurous circuit in the world, the World Rally Championship.

Similarly to its predecessors, EA Sports WRC players choose a car from dozens of options, with many vehicles imitating the real machines used in today’s World Rally Championship. You can then venture through remarkable locations also used in the circuit. It’s an absolute must-have for fans of the competition or those looking for something more spontaneous. It’s available at the PS Store for $49.99, though EA Play subscribers can enjoy a five-hour trial.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy