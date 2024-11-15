All characters in HoloCure and how to get them

There are 38 characters to collect in HoloCure, all inspired by VTubers from Hololive, each with a weapon, three skills, and a special ability. You’ll start with the choice of five girls, and more available to unlock in the gacha.
How to unlock characters in HoloCure
As you progress in HoloCure, you will collect Coins to spend on new Abilities, Stats, and Characters. To unlock new characters, click on Store and then Character Gacha. Choose a character group and select Buy. Each gacha pull costs 1,000 Coins and gives you an equal chance of pulling a character. If you pull a duplicate, your existing character will receive a boost to their HP, ATK, SPD and the chance of an Outfit.
All HoloCure Characters
|Character
|Group
|Weapon
|Special
|Skills
|Amelia Watson
|HoloMyth
|Pistol Shot
|Slow Time
|FPS Mastery
Detective Eye
Bubba
|Gawr Gura
|HoloMyth
|Tridant Thrust
|Shark Call
|Short Height
Power of Atlantis
Shark Bite
|Ninomae Ina’nis
|HoloMyth
|Summon Tentacle
|Tako Spin
|The Ancient One
The Void
The Forbidden Wah
|Takanashi Kiara
|HoloMyth
|Phoenix Sword
|Phoenix Fire
|Dancer
Trailblazer
Phoenix Shield
|Calliope Mori
|HoloMyth
|Scythe Swing
|The Reaper
|The Rapper
Death
Work-a-holic
|IRyS
|Project:Hope
|Nephimlim Blast
|Hope is Descending
|Half Angel
Half Demon
Hope
|Hakos Baelz
|HoloCouncil
|Play Dice
|Absolute Chaos
|Down Under
CRATical Hit
RatNG
|Ouro Kronii
|HoloCouncil
|Clock Hands
|Ruler of Time
|Time Bubble
Kroniicopter
Perfection
|Ceres Fauna
|HoloCouncil
|Nature Shield
|Mother Nature
|Whisperer
Guardian Tree
Sapling
|Nanashi Mumei
|HoloCouncil
|Bird Feather
|True Horror
|Friend
Civilization
Bloodthirsty
|Tsukumo Sana
|HoloCouncil
|Orbit
|Become Beeg
|Gravity
Astrology
Speaker Of Space
|Shirakami Fubuki
|GAMERS
|Fox Tail
|Fubuki Storm
|Friendzone
Fox King
Kon Kon
|Ookami Mio
|GAMERS
|Tarot Cards
|Hatotaurus
|Omen
Cheerful Laugh
Mama
|Nekomata Okayu
|GAMERS
|Onigiri
|Mogu Mogu
|Feast
Yummy
Sensitive Voice
|Inugami Korone
|GAMERS
|Orayol
|Ending Making Time!
|Choco Coronet
Korone Brainwashing
Endurance
|Tokino Sora
|JP Gen 0
|Bright Star
|Idol Dream
|Ankimo
Idol Healing
You’re The Enemy, Then
|AZKi
|JP Gen 0
|Diva Song
|Full Concert
|Virtual Diva
Encore!
Performance
|Roboco-San
|JP Gen 0
|Hi-Spec Pistol
|Hi-Spec Mode
|Battery Charged
Hi-Level
Robo-Discharge
|Hoshimachi Suisei
|JP Gen 0
|Axe Swing
|Summon Blocks
|Suicopath
Stellar
Blocks Master
|Sakura Miko
|JP Gen 0
|Sakura Gohei
|Demon Lord’s Domain
|Elite
Baby Language
Eroge Hero
|Akai Haato
|JP Gen 1
|Red Heart
|Change of Heart
|Coexistence
Purity And Insanity
Worldwide Strongest Idol
|Yozora Mel
|JP Gen 1
|Kapu Kapu
|Banpire
|Acerola Juice
Genius Vampire
Mel Mel Cooking
|Natsuiro Matsuri
|JP Gen 1
|Ebifrion
|WASSHOII
|GOD
Cheerleader
Seiso Representative
|Aki Rosenthal
|JP Gen 1
|Aik
|Shallys
|Belly Dancing
Mukirose
Aromatherapy
|Oozora Subaru
|JP Gen 2
|Baseball Pitch
|Duck Short
|Duck Whisperer
Sunny Optimism
Oozora Police
|Yuzuki Choco
|JP Gen 2
|Love Needle
|S.Dynamite Body
|Nurse
Chocotto Cooking
Demon Whisper
|Murasaki Shion
|JP Gen 2
|Murasaki Bolt
|KusogaKick
|Cheeky Brat
Black Magic
Magic Garlic
|Nakiri Ayame
|JP Gen 2
|Dual Katana
|Spirit of the Oni
|Nakirium
Lady of Oni
Ayame Defense Field
|Minato Aqua
|JP Gen 2
|Cleaning Broom
|NEKO
|Sololive
Klutz
Cleaning Maid
|Moona Hoshinova
|Area 15
|Crescent Moon
|Moon Goddess
|Moon Song
Moona & Hoshinova
Luna Construction
|Ayunda Risu
|Area 15
|Nuts
|Big Nuts
|Nonstop Nuts
Deez
DLC
|Airani Iofifteen
|Area 15
|Paint Brush
|Draw!
|Erofi
Alien Brainwashing
Poyglot
|Kureiji Ollie
|Holoro
|Path of Sincerity
|Charge Rifle
|Zombie Ninjutsu
Undead
Simp of All Time
|Pavolia Reine
|Holoro
|Peafowl Feathers
|5x Tonjok
|Wind Magic
Lady of the Peafowl
Attention Please
|Anya Melfissa
|Holoro
|Keris
|Blade Form
|Cutting Deep
Living Weapon
Slumber
|Kobo Kanaeru
|HoloH3ro
|Umbrella
|UnDeRWaTeR
|Tantrum
Praise
Rain Shaman
|Kaela Kovalskia
|HoloH3ro
|Blacksmith Hammer
|The Rarest Material
|No Pressure
Material Grind
Blacksmith
|Vestia Zeta
|HoloH3ro
|Silencer Pistol
|Stealth Mode
|Data Collection
Cat Reflexes
Secret Agent
Now you’ve chosen and unlocked your dream character, make sure they have decent weapons by crafting some Collabs.
Published: Nov 15, 2024 05:05 pm