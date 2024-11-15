All characters in HoloCure and how to get them

There are 38 characters to collect in HoloCure, all inspired by VTubers from Hololive, each with a weapon, three skills, and a special ability. You’ll start with the choice of five girls, and more available to unlock in the gacha.

How to unlock characters in HoloCure

As you progress in HoloCure, you will collect Coins to spend on new Abilities, Stats, and Characters. To unlock new characters, click on Store and then Character Gacha. Choose a character group and select Buy. Each gacha pull costs 1,000 Coins and gives you an equal chance of pulling a character. If you pull a duplicate, your existing character will receive a boost to their HP, ATK, SPD and the chance of an Outfit.

Every pull of the gacha costs 1,000 Coins. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

All HoloCure Characters

Character Group Weapon Special Skills Amelia Watson HoloMyth Pistol Shot Slow Time FPS Mastery

Detective Eye

Bubba Gawr Gura HoloMyth Tridant Thrust Shark Call Short Height

Power of Atlantis

Shark Bite Ninomae Ina’nis HoloMyth Summon Tentacle Tako Spin The Ancient One

The Void

The Forbidden Wah Takanashi Kiara HoloMyth Phoenix Sword Phoenix Fire Dancer

Trailblazer

Phoenix Shield Calliope Mori HoloMyth Scythe Swing The Reaper The Rapper

Death

Work-a-holic IRyS Project:Hope Nephimlim Blast Hope is Descending Half Angel

Half Demon

Hope Hakos Baelz HoloCouncil Play Dice Absolute Chaos Down Under

CRATical Hit

RatNG Ouro Kronii HoloCouncil Clock Hands Ruler of Time Time Bubble

Kroniicopter

Perfection Ceres Fauna HoloCouncil Nature Shield Mother Nature Whisperer

Guardian Tree

Sapling Nanashi Mumei HoloCouncil Bird Feather True Horror Friend

Civilization

Bloodthirsty Tsukumo Sana HoloCouncil Orbit Become Beeg Gravity

Astrology

Speaker Of Space Shirakami Fubuki GAMERS Fox Tail Fubuki Storm Friendzone

Fox King

Kon Kon Ookami Mio GAMERS Tarot Cards Hatotaurus Omen

Cheerful Laugh

Mama Nekomata Okayu GAMERS Onigiri Mogu Mogu Feast

Yummy

Sensitive Voice Inugami Korone GAMERS Orayol Ending Making Time! Choco Coronet

Korone Brainwashing

Endurance Tokino Sora JP Gen 0 Bright Star Idol Dream Ankimo

Idol Healing

You’re The Enemy, Then AZKi JP Gen 0 Diva Song Full Concert Virtual Diva

Encore!

Performance Roboco-San JP Gen 0 Hi-Spec Pistol Hi-Spec Mode Battery Charged

Hi-Level

Robo-Discharge Hoshimachi Suisei JP Gen 0 Axe Swing Summon Blocks Suicopath

Stellar

Blocks Master Sakura Miko JP Gen 0 Sakura Gohei Demon Lord’s Domain Elite

Baby Language

Eroge Hero Akai Haato JP Gen 1 Red Heart Change of Heart Coexistence

Purity And Insanity

Worldwide Strongest Idol Yozora Mel JP Gen 1 Kapu Kapu Banpire Acerola Juice

Genius Vampire

Mel Mel Cooking Natsuiro Matsuri JP Gen 1 Ebifrion WASSHOII GOD

Cheerleader

Seiso Representative Aki Rosenthal JP Gen 1 Aik Shallys Belly Dancing

Mukirose

Aromatherapy Oozora Subaru JP Gen 2 Baseball Pitch Duck Short Duck Whisperer

Sunny Optimism

Oozora Police Yuzuki Choco JP Gen 2 Love Needle S.Dynamite Body Nurse

Chocotto Cooking

Demon Whisper Murasaki Shion JP Gen 2 Murasaki Bolt KusogaKick Cheeky Brat

Black Magic

Magic Garlic Nakiri Ayame JP Gen 2 Dual Katana Spirit of the Oni Nakirium

Lady of Oni

Ayame Defense Field Minato Aqua JP Gen 2 Cleaning Broom NEKO Sololive

Klutz

Cleaning Maid Moona Hoshinova Area 15 Crescent Moon Moon Goddess Moon Song

Moona & Hoshinova

Luna Construction Ayunda Risu Area 15 Nuts Big Nuts Nonstop Nuts

Deez

DLC Airani Iofifteen Area 15 Paint Brush Draw! Erofi

Alien Brainwashing

Poyglot Kureiji Ollie Holoro Path of Sincerity Charge Rifle Zombie Ninjutsu

Undead

Simp of All Time Pavolia Reine Holoro Peafowl Feathers 5x Tonjok Wind Magic

Lady of the Peafowl

Attention Please Anya Melfissa Holoro Keris Blade Form Cutting Deep

Living Weapon

Slumber Kobo Kanaeru HoloH3ro Umbrella UnDeRWaTeR Tantrum

Praise

Rain Shaman Kaela Kovalskia HoloH3ro Blacksmith Hammer The Rarest Material No Pressure

Material Grind

Blacksmith Vestia Zeta HoloH3ro Silencer Pistol Stealth Mode Data Collection

Cat Reflexes

Secret Agent

Now you’ve chosen and unlocked your dream character, make sure they have decent weapons by crafting some Collabs.

