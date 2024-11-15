Forgot password
unlocking characters in Holocure
Characters are unlocked in a gacha. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Category:
General

All characters in HoloCure and how to get them

Over 35 cute and cool characters are waiting to be unlocked in HoloCure, each with a unique weapon and special attacks.
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Nov 15, 2024 05:05 pm

There are 38 characters to collect in HoloCure, all inspired by VTubers from Hololive, each with a weapon, three skills, and a special ability. You’ll start with the choice of five girls, and more available to unlock in the gacha.

How to unlock characters in HoloCure

As you progress in HoloCure, you will collect Coins to spend on new Abilities, Stats, and Characters. To unlock new characters, click on Store and then Character Gacha. Choose a character group and select Buy. Each gacha pull costs 1,000 Coins and gives you an equal chance of pulling a character. If you pull a duplicate, your existing character will receive a boost to their HP, ATK, SPD and the chance of an Outfit.

Unlocking characters in the gacha HoloCure
Every pull of the gacha costs 1,000 Coins. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

All HoloCure Characters

CharacterGroupWeaponSpecialSkills
Amelia WatsonHoloMythPistol ShotSlow TimeFPS Mastery
Detective Eye
Bubba
Gawr GuraHoloMythTridant ThrustShark CallShort Height
Power of Atlantis
Shark Bite
Ninomae Ina’nisHoloMythSummon TentacleTako SpinThe Ancient One
The Void
The Forbidden Wah
Takanashi KiaraHoloMythPhoenix SwordPhoenix FireDancer
Trailblazer
Phoenix Shield
Calliope MoriHoloMythScythe SwingThe ReaperThe Rapper
Death
Work-a-holic
IRySProject:HopeNephimlim BlastHope is DescendingHalf Angel
Half Demon
Hope
Hakos BaelzHoloCouncilPlay DiceAbsolute ChaosDown Under
CRATical Hit
RatNG
Ouro KroniiHoloCouncilClock HandsRuler of TimeTime Bubble
Kroniicopter
Perfection
Ceres FaunaHoloCouncilNature ShieldMother NatureWhisperer
Guardian Tree
Sapling
Nanashi MumeiHoloCouncilBird FeatherTrue HorrorFriend
Civilization
Bloodthirsty
Tsukumo SanaHoloCouncilOrbitBecome BeegGravity
Astrology
Speaker Of Space
Shirakami FubukiGAMERSFox TailFubuki StormFriendzone
Fox King
Kon Kon
Ookami MioGAMERSTarot CardsHatotaurusOmen
Cheerful Laugh
Mama
Nekomata OkayuGAMERSOnigiriMogu MoguFeast
Yummy
Sensitive Voice
Inugami KoroneGAMERSOrayolEnding Making Time!Choco Coronet
Korone Brainwashing
Endurance
Tokino SoraJP Gen 0Bright StarIdol DreamAnkimo
Idol Healing
You’re The Enemy, Then
AZKiJP Gen 0Diva SongFull ConcertVirtual Diva
Encore!
Performance
Roboco-SanJP Gen 0Hi-Spec PistolHi-Spec ModeBattery Charged
Hi-Level
Robo-Discharge
Hoshimachi SuiseiJP Gen 0Axe SwingSummon BlocksSuicopath
Stellar
Blocks Master
Sakura MikoJP Gen 0Sakura GoheiDemon Lord’s DomainElite
Baby Language
Eroge Hero
Akai HaatoJP Gen 1Red HeartChange of HeartCoexistence
Purity And Insanity
Worldwide Strongest Idol
Yozora MelJP Gen 1Kapu KapuBanpireAcerola Juice
Genius Vampire
Mel Mel Cooking
Natsuiro MatsuriJP Gen 1EbifrionWASSHOIIGOD
Cheerleader
Seiso Representative
Aki RosenthalJP Gen 1AikShallysBelly Dancing
Mukirose
Aromatherapy
Oozora SubaruJP Gen 2Baseball PitchDuck ShortDuck Whisperer
Sunny Optimism
Oozora Police
Yuzuki ChocoJP Gen 2Love NeedleS.Dynamite BodyNurse
Chocotto Cooking
Demon Whisper
Murasaki ShionJP Gen 2Murasaki BoltKusogaKickCheeky Brat
Black Magic
Magic Garlic
Nakiri AyameJP Gen 2Dual KatanaSpirit of the OniNakirium
Lady of Oni
Ayame Defense Field
Minato AquaJP Gen 2Cleaning BroomNEKOSololive
Klutz
Cleaning Maid
Moona HoshinovaArea 15Crescent MoonMoon GoddessMoon Song
Moona & Hoshinova
Luna Construction
Ayunda RisuArea 15NutsBig NutsNonstop Nuts
Deez
DLC
Airani IofifteenArea 15Paint BrushDraw!Erofi
Alien Brainwashing
Poyglot
Kureiji OllieHoloroPath of SincerityCharge RifleZombie Ninjutsu
Undead
Simp of All Time
Pavolia ReineHoloroPeafowl Feathers5x TonjokWind Magic
Lady of the Peafowl
Attention Please
Anya MelfissaHoloroKerisBlade FormCutting Deep
Living Weapon
Slumber
Kobo KanaeruHoloH3roUmbrellaUnDeRWaTeRTantrum
Praise
Rain Shaman
Kaela KovalskiaHoloH3roBlacksmith HammerThe Rarest MaterialNo Pressure
Material Grind
Blacksmith
Vestia ZetaHoloH3roSilencer PistolStealth ModeData Collection
Cat Reflexes
Secret Agent

Now you’ve chosen and unlocked your dream character, make sure they have decent weapons by crafting some Collabs.

