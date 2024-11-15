All HoloCure weapon Collabs

HoloCure Collabs can bring a whole new level of power to your game! Combining two maxed-out weapons swaps both items out for one special weapon to use on waves of enemies. If you’re looking for a specific recipe or want to see what you should aim to max out, we have the complete list of HoloCure weapon Collabs below.

How to create weapon Collabs in HoloCure

You will need a Golden Anvil to craft Collabs in HoloCure. You should focus on leveling up two basic weapons, not including the unique weapon your character starts with, and get them to at least level seven. This prompts one Golden Anvil to spawn on the map. Follow the white arrows to find it and start your weapon combo.

Lava Pools cause damage to enemies who walk over them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Collab 1st Weapon 2nd Weapon Description Absolute Wall Bounce Ball Cutting Board Creates walls around you which cause knockback and can fire projectiles. BL Fujoshi BL Book Psycho Axe Creates endless projectile books and axes. Bone Bros. Cutting Board EN’s Curse Creates rapid fire wide slash attacks and gunfire in each direction. Breathe-In Type Asacoco Holo Bone Plug Type Asacoco Creates bomb clusters, thrown out in random directions. Broken Dreams CEO’s Tears Spider Cooking Creates a shield around you that causes damage, slows enemies, and random tears to fall and damage enemies. Crescent Bardiche Psycho Axe Idol Song Creates a large halberd to swing out and cause critical damage while stars fall and damage enemies. Curse Ball Bounce Ball EN’s Curse Creates large balls that stay still while pulsing radial damage. If kicked, the ball moves and damages any enemy in its path. Dragon Fire Fan Beam Plug Type Asacoco Creates a continuous flame thrower, causing sustained damage. Eldritch Horror Spider Cooking EN’s Curse Creates a huge vortex to damage and slow enemies, with a chance of restoring health when an enemy is defeated. Elite Cooking Elite Lava Bucket Spider Cooking Creates random pools that damage enemies inside. Flattening Board Holo Bomb Cutting Board Creates huge boards that squash enemies from above. Frozen Sea BL Book Wamy Water Creates waves of ice to slow enemies. Idol Concert Glowstick Idol Song Creates exploding glow sticks that create damage-dealing musical notes. I’m Die, Thank You Forever Holo Bomb X-Potato Create clinger bombs that cause extended damage after the bomb carrier dies. Legendary Sausage Sausage BL Book Creates a long sausage for the character to hold. It spins slowly, dealing damage. Light Beam Fan Beam Glow Stick Creates projectile glowsticks that explode into damage-dealing laser beams. Lightning Wiener Sausage Plug Type Asacoco Creates three glowing sausages that track down enemies and cause damage with a lightning strike. MiComet Elite Lava Bucket Psycho Axe Creates three meteors randomly to deal impact damage while also leaving pools of lava. MiKorone Elite Lava Bucket X-Potato Creates burning potatoes to hit random points, causing fire damage and creating lava pools. Rap Dog Idol Song X-Potato Creates bouncing potatoes to hit enemies, causing a debuff. The enemies then take 20 percent more damage. Ring of Fitness Bounce Ball CEO’s Tears Creates a ring of bouncy balls that bounce around and cause damage. Snow Flower Sake Wamy Water Glowstick Creates exploding bottles that cause immobilizing freeze effect and damage over time. Stream of Tears Fan Beam CEO’s Tears Creates beams of tears that spin and cause damage upon contact.

If you are having trouble finding a Golden Anvil, check at least two of your weapons are at level seven or above. This cannot include your character’s unique weapon, such as the Phoenix Sword or the Summon Tentacle.

