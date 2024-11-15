Forgot password
Holocure save the fans feature
All HoloCure weapon Collabs

Max out your weapons and combine them at a Golden Anvil to create some powerful Weapon Collabs in Holocure!
Rowan Jones
Published: Nov 15, 2024 09:25 am

HoloCure Collabs can bring a whole new level of power to your game! Combining two maxed-out weapons swaps both items out for one special weapon to use on waves of enemies. If you’re looking for a specific recipe or want to see what you should aim to max out, we have the complete list of HoloCure weapon Collabs below.

How to create weapon Collabs in HoloCure

You will need a Golden Anvil to craft Collabs in HoloCure. You should focus on leveling up two basic weapons, not including the unique weapon your character starts with, and get them to at least level seven. This prompts one Golden Anvil to spawn on the map. Follow the white arrows to find it and start your weapon combo.

surrounded by enemies and creating lava pools in HoloCure
Lava Pools cause damage to enemies who walk over them. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Collab1st Weapon2nd WeaponDescription
Absolute WallBounce BallCutting BoardCreates walls around you which cause knockback and can fire projectiles.
BL FujoshiBL BookPsycho AxeCreates endless projectile books and axes.
Bone Bros.Cutting BoardEN’s CurseCreates rapid fire wide slash attacks and gunfire in each direction.
Breathe-In Type AsacocoHolo BonePlug Type AsacocoCreates bomb clusters, thrown out in random directions.
Broken DreamsCEO’s TearsSpider CookingCreates a shield around you that causes damage, slows enemies, and random tears to fall and damage enemies.
Crescent BardichePsycho AxeIdol SongCreates a large halberd to swing out and cause critical damage while stars fall and damage enemies.
Curse BallBounce BallEN’s CurseCreates large balls that stay still while pulsing radial damage. If kicked, the ball moves and damages any enemy in its path.
Dragon FireFan BeamPlug Type AsacocoCreates a continuous flame thrower, causing sustained damage.
Eldritch HorrorSpider CookingEN’s CurseCreates a huge vortex to damage and slow enemies, with a chance of restoring health when an enemy is defeated.
Elite CookingElite Lava BucketSpider CookingCreates random pools that damage enemies inside.
Flattening BoardHolo BombCutting BoardCreates huge boards that squash enemies from above.
Frozen SeaBL BookWamy WaterCreates waves of ice to slow enemies.
Idol ConcertGlowstickIdol SongCreates exploding glow sticks that create damage-dealing musical notes.
I’m Die, Thank You ForeverHolo BombX-PotatoCreate clinger bombs that cause extended damage after the bomb carrier dies.
Legendary SausageSausageBL BookCreates a long sausage for the character to hold. It spins slowly, dealing damage.
Light BeamFan BeamGlow StickCreates projectile glowsticks that explode into damage-dealing laser beams.
Lightning WienerSausagePlug Type AsacocoCreates three glowing sausages that track down enemies and cause damage with a lightning strike.
MiCometElite Lava BucketPsycho AxeCreates three meteors randomly to deal impact damage while also leaving pools of lava.
MiKoroneElite Lava BucketX-PotatoCreates burning potatoes to hit random points, causing fire damage and creating lava pools.
Rap DogIdol SongX-PotatoCreates bouncing potatoes to hit enemies, causing a debuff. The enemies then take 20 percent more damage.
Ring of FitnessBounce BallCEO’s TearsCreates a ring of bouncy balls that bounce around and cause damage.
Snow Flower SakeWamy WaterGlowstickCreates exploding bottles that cause immobilizing freeze effect and damage over time.
Stream of TearsFan BeamCEO’s TearsCreates beams of tears that spin and cause damage upon contact.

If you are having trouble finding a Golden Anvil, check at least two of your weapons are at level seven or above. This cannot include your character’s unique weapon, such as the Phoenix Sword or the Summon Tentacle.

