How to make Life in Infinite Craft

Life finds a way.
Published: Feb 13, 2024 05:58 pm
Over thousands of years, people have experienced happiness, sadness, and everything between as they manoeuvre through the maze of Life, and in Infinite Craft, you can craft Life with the click of a button with the right combination of elements and items.

Life envelopes many of the items in the word-combo game, whether you are searching for Aliens, creating Continents to transform into individual countries, or scrounging around for the first signs of life on Earth, you can easily build into Life with a simple item recipe that will only take a few connections to complete.

If you fancy playing God for a bit, this is how to make Life in Infinite Craft.

Creating Life in Infinite Craft

The Life tree in Infinite Craft
Life is precious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create Life in Infinite Craft, you will need to pair Venus and Steam. Getting to these two specific items requires combos with a handful of your starter items to begin your recipe.

In all, you will only need seven total combinations, but once you’ve figured out the path, there are boundless results you can eventually land on by exploring and experimenting with whatever you’d like to pair with Life next.

The full breakdown is as follows:

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Wind + Fire = Smoke
  • Earth + Dust = Planet
  • Water + Smoke = Fog
  • Planet + Fog = Venus
  • Water + Fire = Steam
  • Steam + Venus = Life

After finally creating Life, you can discover a whole plethora of meaningful creations through trial and error, which should set you on a hilarious path through the rest of the game and its endless words to craft. For example, Life and Love create Heart, Life and Moon leads to Werewolf, and Life and Future equals Cyborg. Those are only three of the hundreds of options you have at your disposal, while you stumble upon America, Godzilla, and The Simpsons.

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.