How to make Godzilla in Infinite Craft

Here's the easiest way to get this fearsome beast.
Image of Rachel Samples
Rachel Samples
|
Published: Feb 13, 2024 11:18 am
A screenshot from Infinite Craft showing Godzilla surrounded by floating blocks, like Tea, Earth, Water, and Paradise
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Infinite Craft really feels infinite. You can make almost anything in Infinite Craft, ranging from real-world places to broader, more imaginary concepts—including fictional monsters like Godzilla.

To make Godzilla in Infinite Craft, you need to first make a couple of other items. With the number of steps needed to get this fearsome creature, it can seem confusing at first, especially since you’re starting out with Fire, Water, Wind, and Earth. How are you supposed to get Godzilla from that?

Godzilla crafting recipe in Infinite Craft

Like other items in the game, Godzilla can be crafted in a variety of ways. Our recipe requires a total of 17 steps and is fairly straightforward. But before you can make Godzilla, you need two key ingredients: Japan and Dinosaur.

How to make Japan in Infinite Craft

The recipe for Japan requires a few different inputs, starting with a couple of basic elements. You’ll also need more complex ingredients, like Continent and Island, before you can get the proud country of Japan. To make Japan, follow these steps:

A combination of crafting recipes in Infinite Craft, with nine total steps. At the end is Japan.
Nine steps later, you have Japan. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Water + Water = Lake
  2. Lake = Lake = Ocean
  3. Earth + Ocean = Island
  4. Island + Earth = Continent
  5. Earth + Water = Plant
  6. Water + Fire = Steam
  7. Plant + Steam = Tea
  8. Continent + Tea = Asia
  9. Asia + Island = Japan

You can make Japan through a variety of combinations, like Tsunami and Asia, or Island and China. We’ve found the above recipe to be the easiest, though.

How to make Dinosaur in Infinite Craft

Once you have Japan, next up is Dinosaur. You may think you need something like Dragon or Lizard, but in actuality, Dinosaur does the trick. And luckily for players, this product requires one less step than Japan.

A combination of crafting recipes in Infinite Craft, with eight total steps. At the end is Dinosaur.
Start with Earth and Fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Earth + Fire = Lava
  2. Lava + Water = Stone
  3. Stone + Plant = Fossil
  4. Water + Fire = Steam
  5. Steam + Wind = Cloud
  6. Cloud + Water = Rain
  7. Rain + Fire = Rainbow
  8. Rainbow + Fossil = Dinosaur

How to get Godzilla in Infinite Craft

From here, all you need to do to unlock Godzilla in Infinite Craft is combine Dinosaur and Japan. You can further combine Godzilla with other components to acquire new—and oftentimes funny—combinations. Here are a few different options to consider:

A combination showing the exact recipe for Godzilla in Infinite Craft.
It makes sense… we guess. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Godzilla + Rainbow = Unicorn
  • Godzilla + Tea = Tea-zilla
  • Godzilla + Island = Tokyo
  • Godzilla + Rock = Boulder
  • Godzilla + Dinosaur = King Kong
  • Godzilla + King Kong = Monster
Read Article AFK Arena Redemption codes: All working codes and how to redeem (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
AFK Arena Redemption codes: All working codes and how to redeem (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 13, 2024
Read Article How to make Peter Griffin in Infinite Craft
Peter Griffin holding a baseball bat over his shoulder
Category:
General
General
How to make Peter Griffin in Infinite Craft
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Anime Champions Simulator codes (February 2024)
Anime Champions Simulator on Roblox
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Anime Champions Simulator codes (February 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Feb 13, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 13, 2024
Author

Rachel Samples
Managing Editor. In 2018, Rachel graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor’s in Rhetoric and Writing and first entered the esports industry in the same year. Her favorite games include fast-paced FPS titles, deckbuilders, and the entire Mass Effect franchise. Need any calibrations?