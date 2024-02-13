How to make Godzilla in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft really feels infinite. You can make almost anything in Infinite Craft, ranging from real-world places to broader, more imaginary concepts—including fictional monsters like Godzilla.

To make Godzilla in Infinite Craft, you need to first make a couple of other items. With the number of steps needed to get this fearsome creature, it can seem confusing at first, especially since you’re starting out with Fire, Water, Wind, and Earth. How are you supposed to get Godzilla from that?

Godzilla crafting recipe in Infinite Craft

Like other items in the game, Godzilla can be crafted in a variety of ways. Our recipe requires a total of 17 steps and is fairly straightforward. But before you can make Godzilla, you need two key ingredients: Japan and Dinosaur.

How to make Japan in Infinite Craft

The recipe for Japan requires a few different inputs, starting with a couple of basic elements. You’ll also need more complex ingredients, like Continent and Island, before you can get the proud country of Japan. To make Japan, follow these steps:

Nine steps later, you have Japan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Water + Water = Lake Lake = Lake = Ocean Earth + Ocean = Island Island + Earth = Continent Earth + Water = Plant Water + Fire = Steam Plant + Steam = Tea Continent + Tea = Asia Asia + Island = Japan

You can make Japan through a variety of combinations, like Tsunami and Asia, or Island and China. We’ve found the above recipe to be the easiest, though.

How to make Dinosaur in Infinite Craft

Once you have Japan, next up is Dinosaur. You may think you need something like Dragon or Lizard, but in actuality, Dinosaur does the trick. And luckily for players, this product requires one less step than Japan.

Start with Earth and Fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Earth + Fire = Lava Lava + Water = Stone Stone + Plant = Fossil Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Wind = Cloud Cloud + Water = Rain Rain + Fire = Rainbow Rainbow + Fossil = Dinosaur

How to get Godzilla in Infinite Craft

From here, all you need to do to unlock Godzilla in Infinite Craft is combine Dinosaur and Japan. You can further combine Godzilla with other components to acquire new—and oftentimes funny—combinations. Here are a few different options to consider:

It makes sense… we guess. Screenshot by Dot Esports