How to play Infinite Craft from Neal Fun

Infinite Craft is a free logic-based sandbox puzzle game you can play in your browser that challenges you to create everything and anything using just the basic starting elements.

Recommended Videos

The game is made by game creator Neal Agarwal on his neal.fun website, and it’s billed as an “endless crafting” game where you click and drag elements together to form new elements, animals, objects, and everything in between. It’s already becoming a hit among streamers, with several prolific figures like WillNeff, Ludwig, Valkyrae, HasanAbi, Myth, and others competing in the first “Infinite Craft-off” on Monday, Feb. 12 at 8pm CT.

Want to try it out for yourself? Here’s how.

How to play Infinite Craft

The game is playable on your browser from the Infinite Craft page on the neal.fun website.

You start with your basic elements: Water, Fire, Wind, and Earth. You can start combining these by dragging them from the menu into the play area: Water and Fire make Steam, Earth and Water make Plant, etc.

How to make Rain with just Water and Fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The goal is to keep combining these elements and items together to create new ones, and then use those new ones to keep creating and crafting. There are different methods for creating specific items, so the game rewards you for being creative. I made a Human by combining Life and Death to make Reincarnation, then combined Reincarnation with Ghost, but there are other methods as well.

You can also create new items by combining the same item with itself. For example, combining Earth with Earth makes a Mountain, and then combining a Mountain with another Mountain makes a Mountain Range. You will very rarely find instances where two items won’t combine together.

If you and your friends want to compete later to try and reach a certain item or element first, you can reset your game completely by hitting the Reset button in the bottom left. The broom icon on the bottom right will clear the play space but won’t delete the items you’ve crafted already. As your list of crafted items gets bigger, you can use the search function as well.