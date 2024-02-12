How to make a Continent in Infinite Craft

Whether you want to create creatures of all kinds or different fantastical worlds, Infinite Craft contains endless combinations that can lead to almost anything your imagination can whip up. If you’re looking to set some roots down, however, you might want to create a Continent.

A Continent is relatively easy to create and only requires a small collection of elements and items from your opening starting point. With only two of the original elements available at your disposal, you can open up new horizons by crafting a Continent—and it will only take a few quick combinations in Infinite Craft.

Crafting a Continent in Infinite Craft, explained

Establishing the soil to put down our roots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create a Continent, you’ll need two of the starter elements to begin crafting. Afterward, you’ll be able to use those new combinations to build toward your goal. Ultimately, a Continent will only need four total item combinations:

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Lake = Ocean

Ocean + Earth = Island

Island + Earth = Continent

After you’ve created a Continent, you can start to make different regions around the world. Depending on the second item, you can find yourself around the globe with one click. For example, players can create America by simply combining Continent with Alien. You can create the Alien item by combining Human and Planet together, but building those two items will also take a bit of time.