Category:
General

How to make a Continent in Infinite Craft

Welcome home.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Feb 12, 2024 04:24 pm
The Continent tree in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whether you want to create creatures of all kinds or different fantastical worlds, Infinite Craft contains endless combinations that can lead to almost anything your imagination can whip up. If you’re looking to set some roots down, however, you might want to create a Continent.

Recommended Videos

A Continent is relatively easy to create and only requires a small collection of elements and items from your opening starting point. With only two of the original elements available at your disposal, you can open up new horizons by crafting a Continent—and it will only take a few quick combinations in Infinite Craft.

Crafting a Continent in Infinite Craft, explained

The Continent item in Infinite Craft
Establishing the soil to put down our roots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create a Continent, you’ll need two of the starter elements to begin crafting. Afterward, you’ll be able to use those new combinations to build toward your goal. Ultimately, a Continent will only need four total item combinations:

  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Lake + Lake = Ocean
  • Ocean + Earth = Island
  • Island + Earth = Continent

After you’ve created a Continent, you can start to make different regions around the world. Depending on the second item, you can find yourself around the globe with one click. For example, players can create America by simply combining Continent with Alien. You can create the Alien item by combining Human and Planet together, but building those two items will also take a bit of time.

related content
Read Article How to make Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft
Making Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to play Infinite Craft from Neal Fun
Infinite Craft logo
Category:
General
General
How to play Infinite Craft from Neal Fun
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to make Time in Infinite Craft
Time in Infinite Crafting
Category:
General
General
How to make Time in Infinite Craft
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 12, 2024
Read Article What games will Disney and Epic Games be making together?
Marvel characters standing in a row in a grassy field with the Fortnite's Battle Bus and the Avengers Helicarrier in the background
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
General
General
What games will Disney and Epic Games be making together?
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 12, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft
Making Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to play Infinite Craft from Neal Fun
Infinite Craft logo
Category:
General
General
How to play Infinite Craft from Neal Fun
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to make Time in Infinite Craft
Time in Infinite Crafting
Category:
General
General
How to make Time in Infinite Craft
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 12, 2024
Read Article What games will Disney and Epic Games be making together?
Marvel characters standing in a row in a grassy field with the Fortnite's Battle Bus and the Avengers Helicarrier in the background
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
General
General
What games will Disney and Epic Games be making together?
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 12, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 12, 2024

Author

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.