How to make Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft

In Infinite Craft, there are multiple different combinations you can discover with a single mouse drag as you create elements, tools, and fantastical creatures in between. Humanity is a good starting point for many different recipes, especially when you kick things off with Adam and Eve.

Adam and Eve are known by many as the first man and woman to walk the Earth and are central beings around the belief that humanity was, in fact, built from a single family. In Infinite Craft, however, you’ll need to mix and match a whole plethora of different items and elements to make your first pair of humans for the future.

Creating Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft, explained

The world is your oyster. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although there are many different pathways to creating Adam and Eve, you’ll only need a total of nine different combinations to create the world’s original couple. Starting with the first available elements, you’ll want to combine these items:

Water + Fire = Steam

Wind + Fire = Smoke

Earth + Wind = Dust

With Steam, Smoke, and Dust, you can now use two of your existing items to create three new elements. The next three combinations are simple, consisting of:

Earth + Steam = Mud

Water + Smoke = Fog

Earth + Dust = Planet

In the final three combinations, you’ll need to use Mud, Fog, and Planet in a very specific order. You won’t need any starter items to complete Adam and Eve. You will, however, have to follow this exact path for the final three combos because they require an unlock first. The item combos are:

Planet + Fog = Venus

Venus + Mud = Adam

Adam + Venus = Eve

How to make a Human in Infinite Craft

Creating a human in Infinite Craft is also very simple once you’ve unlocked Adam and Eve. To create a Human, combine Adam and Eve together to kickstart humanity. From this point, you can combine multiple items with a Human for wild results, stretching from job titles to aliens from another world. Don’t worry, you have plenty of time to experiment for even better results.