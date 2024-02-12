Category:
General

How to make Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft

From the beginning.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Feb 12, 2024 02:22 pm
Making Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft
Image via Neal Agarwal/neal.fun

In Infinite Craft, there are multiple different combinations you can discover with a single mouse drag as you create elements, tools, and fantastical creatures in between. Humanity is a good starting point for many different recipes, especially when you kick things off with Adam and Eve.

Recommended Videos

Adam and Eve are known by many as the first man and woman to walk the Earth and are central beings around the belief that humanity was, in fact, built from a single family. In Infinite Craft, however, you’ll need to mix and match a whole plethora of different items and elements to make your first pair of humans for the future.

Creating Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft, explained

Adam and Eve combinations in Infinite Craft.
The world is your oyster. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although there are many different pathways to creating Adam and Eve, you’ll only need a total of nine different combinations to create the world’s original couple. Starting with the first available elements, you’ll want to combine these items:

  • Water + Fire = Steam
  • Wind + Fire = Smoke
  • Earth + Wind = Dust

With Steam, Smoke, and Dust, you can now use two of your existing items to create three new elements. The next three combinations are simple, consisting of:

  • Earth + Steam = Mud
  • Water + Smoke = Fog
  • Earth + Dust = Planet

In the final three combinations, you’ll need to use Mud, Fog, and Planet in a very specific order. You won’t need any starter items to complete Adam and Eve. You will, however, have to follow this exact path for the final three combos because they require an unlock first. The item combos are:

  • Planet + Fog = Venus
  • Venus + Mud = Adam
  • Adam + Venus = Eve

How to make a Human in Infinite Craft

Creating a human in Infinite Craft is also very simple once you’ve unlocked Adam and Eve. To create a Human, combine Adam and Eve together to kickstart humanity. From this point, you can combine multiple items with a Human for wild results, stretching from job titles to aliens from another world. Don’t worry, you have plenty of time to experiment for even better results.

related content
Read Article How to play Infinite Craft from Neal Fun
Infinite Craft logo
Category:
General
General
How to play Infinite Craft from Neal Fun
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to make Time in Infinite Craft
Time in Infinite Crafting
Category:
General
General
How to make Time in Infinite Craft
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 12, 2024
Read Article What games will Disney and Epic Games be making together?
Marvel characters standing in a row in a grassy field with the Fortnite's Battle Bus and the Avengers Helicarrier in the background
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
General
General
What games will Disney and Epic Games be making together?
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 12, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 12, 2024
Author

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.