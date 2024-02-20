How to make Sun in Infinite Craft

Did you know you can create one of the sources of life by combining a planet with a common flower? Well, you can in Infinite Craft. You need Sun to make many complex recipes, so here’s a quick guide on how to make it.
Infinite Craft: How to make Sun
To make Sun in Infinite Craft, combine a Dandelion with a Planet. In other words, a lifeless planet with something living. Here’s how to create both of these.
Planet
Grab a chunk of Earth, sprinkle some Dust, and make a not-so-exciting Planet.
|First ingredient
|Second ingredient
|Result
|Earth
|Wind
|Dust
|Earth
|Dust
|Planet
Dandelion
I bet you won’t call this Fower a weed anymore now that you know it can create Sun.
|First ingredient
|Second ingredient
|Result
|Earth
|Water
|Plant
|Plant
|Wind
|Dandelion
Bonus: How to make Solar (Energy) in Infinite Craft
You can create a bunch of celestial beings and life if you combine Sun with other basic ingredients. One of the most useful things you can create using Sun is Solar (Energy). Using this, you can make a new source of energy that you can later use for even more creations.
To make Solar, simply combine the Sun with Fire.
Later down the line, you can combine Solar with a Planet to create a System, which you’ll need to make a PC. Don’t you just love the logic of Infinite Craft?
You can also create Kanye West, Obama, and Hatsune Miku in Infinite Craft—and they all need that sweet Solar energy and Sun.