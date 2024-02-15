How to make Europe in Infinite Craft

Europe encompasses multiple different countries, is home to millions of people, and is a superpower in its own regard among the rest of the world. You can also create this incredible region through a few swipes of your mouse in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

Similar to many other places in the world, like Japan, you can create Europe in Infinite Craft with just a few easy combinations, starting with the original elements you are given access to when beginning your experimentation. Afterward, you’ll have a whole plethora of options to choose from, whether you’re creating individual countries, national food, or creatures in the night.

Here is the fastest way to create Europe in Infinite Craft.

Creating Europe in Infinite Craft

Rome wasn’t built in a day, but Europe can be. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are only about six necessary steps in Europe’s combination recipe in Infinite Craft, and they all stem from the original items found at the beginning of a fresh run. Ultimately, you’ll need Fjord and Continent to create Europe, which is very easy to build from the get-go.

There are other ways to create Europe, but if you’re in a rush to travel across the Atlantic, this is the quickest way to create the region without too much hassle. The combination recipe for Europe in Infinity Craft includes:

Water + Water = Lake

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Lake + Mountain = Fjord

Lake + Water = Ocean

Ocean + Earth = Island

Island + Island = Continent

Fjord + Continent = Europe

From there, you can create different travel destinations with Europe, such as Greece by combining Europe and Eternity. You can also build into Super Mario by combining Europe with Superman, which can be created by combining America with Lightning.