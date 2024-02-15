How to make Japan in Infinite Craft

If you haven’t been able to make the long flight over the Pacific to visit Japan, you can create it in Infinite Craft instead.

Creating different countries can be a bit of a tedious process, especially when they require multiple different items for their recipe. Japan, on the other hand, does not take too many items to build, requiring a quick set of different combinations to create from the opening items in the game.

Here is the easiest pathway to making Japan in Infinite Craft.

Creating Japan in Infinite Craft

A much quicker trip to Japan than you thought. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Starting with the opening items of the game, it will take about six quick combinations to finally make landfall in Japan. The final combination that you need to create is Land and Sushi, but here is the full recipe combination list to create the country in the quickest way possible:

Earth + Water = Plant

Ocean + Water = Fish

Fish + Plant = Seaweed

Earth + Continent = Land

Mountain + Seaweed = Sushi

Land + Sushi = Japan

Now that you have Japan in your inventory, you can branch out into multiple different directions, whether it’s into food, locations, popular characters in pop culture, music, and more. The country can be one of the gateways to much grander concepts as well, but sometimes, it’s fun to find Godzilla, Pikachu, and Hatsune Miku.