How to make Japan in Infinite Craft

Welcome to the Land of the Rising Sun.
If you haven’t been able to make the long flight over the Pacific to visit Japan, you can create it in Infinite Craft instead.

Creating different countries can be a bit of a tedious process, especially when they require multiple different items for their recipe. Japan, on the other hand, does not take too many items to build, requiring a quick set of different combinations to create from the opening items in the game.

Here is the easiest pathway to making Japan in Infinite Craft.

Creating Japan in Infinite Craft

Starting with the opening items of the game, it will take about six quick combinations to finally make landfall in Japan. The final combination that you need to create is Land and Sushi, but here is the full recipe combination list to create the country in the quickest way possible:

  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Ocean + Water = Fish
  • Fish + Plant = Seaweed
  • Earth + Continent = Land
  • Mountain + Seaweed = Sushi
  • Land + Sushi = Japan

Now that you have Japan in your inventory, you can branch out into multiple different directions, whether it’s into food, locations, popular characters in pop culture, music, and more. The country can be one of the gateways to much grander concepts as well, but sometimes, it’s fun to find Godzilla, Pikachu, and Hatsune Miku.

related content
Read Article Infinite Craft players have created every single element in the periodic table
Infinite Craft with words associated with anime.
Category:
General
General
Infinite Craft players have created every single element in the periodic table
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 15, 2024
Read Article EA finally confirms release window for College Football 25
NCAA Football
Category:
General
General
EA finally confirms release window for College Football 25
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 15, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Anime Champions Simulator codes (February 2024)
Anime Champions Simulator on Roblox
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Anime Champions Simulator codes (February 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Feb 15, 2024
Read Article How to make Metal in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft words associated with Metal.
Category:
General
General
How to make Metal in Infinite Craft
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Feb 15, 2024
